A day after shutting down Minnesota's bats, Creighton conjured up just three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Gophers Saturday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Bluejays (9-8) had its first two batters reach base in the bottom of the eighth, but a couple of fly outs and a strikeout ended any run-scoring opportunity.

Other than that, Creighton would not have more than one runner reach base in an inning.

Minnesota plated two runs in the fifth after the game began with four scoreless innings just like Friday.

Anthony Watts (1-2) gave up just two hits and two earned runs, walked four and struck out three in the loss.

Creighton was shutout for the third time this season.

CU is back in action Wednesday when they face Kansas in Lawrence at 6 p.m.

Minnesota (5-19)... 000 020 100 — 3 7 1

Creighton (9-8)... 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

W: Klassen (1-3) L: Watts (1-2) S: Holetz (1) 2B: UM, Neels.