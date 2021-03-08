Mitch Ballock wins Creighton's first Big East sportsmanship award

The Big East coaches named Creighton senior Mitch Ballock the winner of the league's 2021 sportsmanship award, the first time a Bluejay has earned that honor since CU joined the conference.

Ballock is well-known for his accomplishments on the court — he recently set a Big East record with 74 career games played and he became the third Creighton player all-time to make at least 300 career 3-pointers. His leadership has been praised by folks within the CU program throughout his career.

But he’s had an impact off the floor too.

Ballock, a three-time Big East All-Academic team honoree, has engaged with fans and community members ever since his arrival, according to coach Greg McDermott.

Here’s what McDermott said of Ballock last month:

“I appreciate who he is as a person. He’s a heck of a basketball player. He’s a far better human being. He just gets it. He was raised the right way by Don and LaDonna. Mitch puts other people first. He always has and he always will. That’s what’s going to allow him to move forward with a very successful life, whether it’d be in basketball or when it’s time to hang up the shoes and move on to something else. He’s the type of person that you want to have part of your organization because he brings the best out in people.