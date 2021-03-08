 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitch Ballock wins Creighton's first Big East sportsmanship award
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Mitch Ballock wins Creighton's first Big East sportsmanship award

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitch Ballock

Mitch Ballock has earned plenty of accolades for his on-court ability, but on Monday he received the Big East's sportsmanship award for his work off the court.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Big East coaches named Creighton senior Mitch Ballock the winner of the league's 2021 sportsmanship award, the first time a Bluejay has earned that honor since CU joined the conference.

Ballock is well-known for his accomplishments on the court — he recently set a Big East record with 74 career games played and he became the third Creighton player all-time to make at least 300 career 3-pointers. His leadership has been praised by folks within the CU program throughout his career.

But he’s had an impact off the floor too.

Ballock, a three-time Big East All-Academic team honoree, has engaged with fans and community members ever since his arrival, according to coach Greg McDermott.

Here’s what McDermott said of Ballock last month:

“I appreciate who he is as a person. He’s a heck of a basketball player. He’s a far better human being. He just gets it. He was raised the right way by Don and LaDonna. Mitch puts other people first. He always has and he always will. That’s what’s going to allow him to move forward with a very successful life, whether it’d be in basketball or when it’s time to hang up the shoes and move on to something else. He’s the type of person that you want to have part of your organization because he brings the best out in people.

"His impact on Omaha and his involvement in community service, he’s involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters — he’s a big brother here in Omaha. He didn’t have to do that. That wasn’t something we asked him to do. We ask him to do plenty from a community service standpoint. But that’s something that Mitch chose to do. Part of it is, that’s just who he is. That’s how he’s wired. I’ve been really blessed our paths have crossed.”

The Big East also announced a few other awards Monday.

St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie and Xavier center Zach Freemantle shared the Big East most improved player award. UConn’s Tyler Polley was named the league’s sixth man of the year. The conference coaches picked UConn center Isaiah Whaley and St. John’s guard Posh Alexander as co-defensive players of the year.

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (All-Big East first team), Damien Jefferson (All-Big East second team) and Denzel Mahoney (All-Big East honorable mention) were recognized Sunday.

The Jays, seeded No. 2 in the Big East tournament, are set to return to action Thursday. They’ll face either No. 7 seed Xavier or No. 10 seed Butler at 5 p.m. in Madison Square Garden.

Photos: Creighton vs. Butler

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert