Morehead State libero Allison Whitten transfers to Creighton

Allison Whitten was on the Morehead State team that beat Creighton in the 2021 spring NCAA tournament. Now the defensive specialist will join the Bluejays.

Whitten was a four-year starter for Morehead but will spend her extra COVID season with Creighton as she committed to the Bluejays on Wednesday.

"I think they're a well-established, great program," Whitten said of Creighton on Wednesday morning. "I've been to Omaha before, so I kind of had a feel for the city. I thought it would be a good fit for me how the coaches like to run things."

Whitten was in Omaha when the NCAA held the 2021 spring season tournament at the CHI Health Center. Morehead opened with a five-set upset over Creighton as Whitten finished with a team-best 19 digs. Morehead lost to Florida in the second round.

"Allison is a great passer and defender," CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a release. "Beyond being a great player, I love the leadership that she has and the human that she is."

She played in 113 matches and had 1,823 digs during her time at Morehead. Last season, she had 577 digs, averaging 4.85 per set. She had a pair of 40-dig matches, making her the only NCAA player with multiple 40-dig matches last season.

But for her final collegiate season, Whitten said she wanted to branch out.

"I had a great four years at Morehead and loved everything about it. Looking into this fifth-year opportunity, I kind of saw it as a bonus-year opportunity to try something different," said Whitten, who is from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

The 5-foot-8 Whitten made three visits this month to potential new colleges, wanting to see for herself what the campuses were like. Her one to Creighton was on May 7.

"I think you get a true vibe of what the culture's like when you're immersed in it, so for me it was big to be there and get a feel for everyone and the city. I had been to Omaha, but I hadn't been to Creighton's campus," Whitten said. "I really grew to enjoy the coaching staff and getting to know the girls who were there at the time. I could see myself fitting in well."

Following the Creighton visit, Whitten made two others and talked with other programs. "But Creighton actually was my first visit and I think I kind of knew that was it when I was there."

Whitten joins Jazz Schmidt as graduate transfers to choose CU. Schmidt also will arrive this fall after earning Division II All-America honors at Palm Beach Atlantic.

