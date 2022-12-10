Morgan Maly’s career night helps Creighton hold off furious Drake rally

Creighton forward Morgan Maly pounded one hard, loud dribble into the floor, spun as she stepped back and hit a fadeaway jumper over her defender.

It was her first basket of a career scoring night in CU’s 75-71 Saturday night win over Drake. The Crete native had 24 points, hitting four of the Bluejays’ 12 3-pointers.

“I just let the game come to me,” Maly said. “I wanted to play the full four quarters the best that I could.”

And Maly had to play all four quarters. A career-high 36 minutes, in fact. It wasn’t easy for Creighton, coming out of finals week, to shake Drake. A double-digit cruise turned into a nail-biter of ref whistles and floor scrums.

In a 42-foul game full of incredulous facial reactions from both teams, Creighton led by 12 at half and 17 after three quarters. Then Drake — which beat Nebraska and took Iowa to overtime — had a major fourth quarter surge, cutting CU’s lead to 68-66 after DU forward Maggie Bair’s top-of-the-key, low-arcing 3-pointer found its mark with two minutes, 27 seconds left.

“We just had too many breakdowns in that fourth quarter,” CU coach Jim Flanery said, citing fatigue as one reason his team stumbled late. “We did not rebound the ball. I was disappointed. We gave up 3s on second chance points.

But the Bluejays (8-1) responded with two free throws from Molly Mogensen and a Lauren Jensen out-of-bounds layup after one of Drake’s 23 turnovers. The Bulldogs (5-3) never got closer than three after that.

“I believe we’ve been in that situation so far this year,” Maly said. “So we just tried to string together enough possessions to maintain that lead.”

Emma Ronsiek finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers, while senior guard Rachael Saunders, playing her first game in a month, finished with 11 points and four assists. CU coach Jim Flanery said he’d planned to use Maly, Ronsiek and Saunders for fewer minutes than they played. But the trio were key in holding off a Drake squad that should contend for the Missouri Valley crown.

“They’re an elite offensive team,” Flanery said.

Drake’s pound-in-the-paint offense initially presented CU troubles in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs’ 1-2 post punch of Bair (26 points) and Grace Berg (13) helped give them an early 11-5 lead. A 3-pointer from Saunders against Drake’s zone started the Jays’ rapid ascent on the scoreboard.

“They have a really great zone, and even their man (defense) is really great as well,” said Saunders. “It helps being a motion team and being able to run similar things against both types of defense. We had to slow down and remember who we were in terms of our offense.”

CU took a 16-14 lead on Jensen’s driving layup to end the first quarter, and Maly made back-to-back 3s early in the second to give Creighton the lead for good. Drake struggled with ball control, committing 15 first-half turnovers as Jensen and Mogensen in particular scrapped on the floor for loose balls and steals. The Bulldogs were discombobulated enough to throw passes into press row and, on one possession, a ball right off of the backboard. (Bair turned it into a basket.)

The Bluejays led 40-28 at halftime having hit 8-of-17 3-pointer in the opening 20 minutes. Maly had 14 at the break. Ronsiek — who had five 3-pointers — splashed one to start CU’s scoring in the second half. Creighton led 60-43 after three quarters, which Flanery considered impressive, given Drake’s ability to score and good prep for games ahead against Arkansas, Stanford and Connecticut.

CU bent, but didn’t break. In a week, when the Razorbacks come to town, it’ll be a good lesson upon which to draw.

“If we lose a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter at home, that affects our confidence going into Arkansas,” Flanery said. “It’s not going to get easier. So I think this was huge.”

Photos: Creighton women's basketball hosts Drake