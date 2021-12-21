Morgan Maly scores 20 in Creighton's win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Morgan Maly tied a career high with 20 points, and the Creighton women scored a season-high point total in an 81-72 victory at Arkansas on Tuesday.

Lauren Jensen had 15 points and six rebounds to help the Bluejays (8-3) snap Arkansas' four-game winning streak. The Razorbacks (10-3), whose only previous losses came against Connecticut and Central Florida, entered the day at No. 20 in the NET rankings.

Creighton used six points from Rachael Saunders to build an early 16-8 lead. After their lead was trimmed to 28-26 in the second quarter, the Jays went on an 8-0 run and led 45-33 at halftime.

CU then pulled away with a 10-2 run to open the second half. Maly banked in a 3-pointer with 4:50 left to give the Jays a 79-61 lead, giving them plenty of cushion to withstand a 9-0 run by Arkansas to end the game.

Saunders scored 12 points for Creighton, which made 14 of 30 3-pointers. Carly Bachelor and Molly Mogensen added 11 points apiece, and Mogensen led the Jays with seven rebounds.

Makayla Daniels scored 34 points for the Razorbacks, who outshot the Jays from the field and from 3-point range. But CU's bench outscored Arkansas' bench 45-6.