The Creighton women shot 58.5% from the field and led nearly from start to finish in an 81-65 win over St. John's Saturday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

Creighton has won seven of its last eight games. Creighton (16-6, 10-4 Big East) strengthened its hold on third place in Big East as the Jays are behind fifth-ranked UConn and No. 19 Villanova. St. John's (17-5, 8-5) entered the day a half game behind the Jays in the standings.

CU started the second quarter on a 12-2 run to extend its lead to 32-19, Morgan Maly scored eight points in a two-minute span during that run, hitting two 3s and a layup.

St. John's never got closer than eight after that second-quarter run. The lead was 63-49 after Lauren Jensen hit a 3 to end the third quarter, then CU hit 3s on its first three possessions of the fourth as the margin grew to 72-52 with eight minutes left.

Maly hit four of CU's 13 3s as she led Creighton with 22 points, while Jensen added 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Emma Ronsiek had 17 points and five assists.

Creighton plays at Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball hosts St. John's