UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The heartbreaking feeling the Creighton women had walking off the Mohegan Sun Arena court last March after a one-point loss to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament quarterfinals was completed turned around Saturday night.

Morgan Maly's putback of an Emma Ronsiek miss at the buzzer gave Creighton a 75-74 win over Seton Hall in the tournament's quarterfinals.

The win moves Creighton into Sunday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal against Villanova, which also won by one Saturday.

Seton Hall took a 74-73 lead when Mya Bembry made a layup with 11 seconds left. Bembry was the hero last March when her jumper with a second left gave the Pirates a 66-65 win.

But after Bembry's basket, Creighton called timeout. Ronsiek, who led the Jays with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, drove into the lane and put up a contested shot with time winding down.

The shot was off, but Maly was in the right place at the right time. The Crete graduate's putback went through the basket at the buzzer, setting off a Creighton celebration.

That capped an improbable comeback for the Jays. CU trailed 62-57 with 16 seconds left in regulation. Maly hit a 3 off a long inbounds pass from Ronsiek, and after a Seton Hall free throw, Ronsiek nailed the game-tying 3 off a Rachael Saunders pass with eight seconds left to force overtime.

The overtime featured three ties and four lead changes. Lauren Jensen's 3 with 2:10 left gave Creighton a 71-68 lead. Seton Hall regained the lead at 72-71, but Jensen's contested shot in the lane with 17 seconds left put CU up 73-72. Jensen scored 16 points on the night.

That set up the final sequence, ending with Maly's putback.

Creighton had won both regular-season meetings, taking both by double digits. But Saturday neither team led by more than eight.

Creighton had a 30-22 lead after Jayme Horan and Lauren Jensen made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second quarter.

Seton Hall cut the deficit to 33-31 at halftime as Lauren Park-Lane made a steal and layup just before the buzzer. That gave Park-Lane 18 points and the 5-foot-3 guard fnished the night with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Seton Hall led by eight with less than eight minutes left in regulation. Creighton caught the Pirates with the late 3s.

Maly fished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Molly Mogensen had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler