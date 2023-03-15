Morgan Maly can get mad on the basketball court.

It’s not often, and when she does, it’s for an interesting reason. But Creighton’s breakout star of the 2022 NCAA tournament — who became a first-team All-Big East player in 2023 — can and will wear the fire on her sleeve.

Usually, though, the junior plays with quiet, intense burn, shielded by a grin or a calm face.

“I don’t feel a whole lot of emotions a lot of the time,” Maly said. Opponents feel her game instead.

The 6-foot-1 Crete graduate is second for CU in scoring (15 points per contest), first in rebounding (6.2) and tends to draw, as a defensive assignment, the taller, bigger opposing post. On offense, Maly solves nightly puzzles. Will the defender be a guard taking away 3s? Or a post denying paint touches?

Either way, she knows she’s at the top of the foe’s scouting report and a key factor in whether the 22-8 Bluejays can make another NCAA tournament run.

“My mindset’s changed,” Maly said as the sixth-seeded Bluejays prepared for the Notre Dame pod. “I have way more confidence in what my team needs from me and also my abilities.”

Creighton coach Jim Flanery agrees. Maly will talk a little trash to male practice players if she hits two 3-pointers in a row. She’ll trade elbows in the post on defense, knowing she’s in for a long, physical game. And while the high school valedictorian is definitely a “processor,” she’ll accept the responsibility of being the scorer when Flanery draws up a play with her name on it.

“She’s shaking head like, ‘yeah, bring it, give me another out of bounds play you want to run for me,’” Flanery said.

Flanery’s not afraid to admit Maly is more than he expected when, at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, she joined a team full of strong personalities. CU players practiced in masks — which delayed Flanery’s ability to easily read Maly’s persona — and, by the end of a 9-10 season, he told Maly straight up: I should have played you more.

Maly did as a sophomore, but she still came off the bench. In the NCAA tourney, she blossomed. First, in a stunning second-round upset of Iowa, she scored eight points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and successfully stopped — on the game’s final play — All-American Hawkeye center Monika Czinano from scoring. Next, in a Sweet 16 defeat of Iowa State, Maly scored a career-high 20.

It set the stage for a big junior year. This season, she’s topped 20 points eight times — including 30 against Providence — and improved considerably, Flanery said, as a defender.

Senior guard Rachael Saunders — the team’s captain and vocal leader — has seen Maly use her steady personality help in tight circumstances.

“I do think of a few games where she brought us all into a huddle and got us on the same page,” Saunders said. Maly calms the team down in those moments. But Maly can put teammates at “full on notice” sometimes, too. Saunders doesn’t see it coming — no one does — but teammates take notice.

“Because if Morgan’s getting mad — if Morgan’s saying something — we’ve got to change something as a group,” Saunders said.

Maly smiles through much of Tuesday’s press conference — a couple times, she cheekily just lets Saunders answer for both of them — but she’s clearly thought what upsets her, and it’s this:

Thinking too much.

“It might be like when we’re not playing ‘basketball,’ when we’re so in our head about ‘time and score,’” Maly said, pointing to her head with fingernails painted white. “Yes, there’s a reason for that, but, sometimes, there’s no flow and it’s too much in the head and not enough in the body.”

Split-second reactions can be great. Her buzzer-beating, game-winning putback against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament was one. Maly checked her phone for a long while after that late-night game before finally putting down the phone when the buzzing intrusions became just too much.

“So, like, sorry people,” Maly said. “I got back to them three days late.”

Flanery and Saunders clearly get a kick out of how Maly’s mind works. Like someone offering to help her up at practice.

“She hates when her teammates try to help her up,” Flanery said. “Because she wants to stay mad about something.”