'Mr. Steady' Francisco Farabello seeks to be glue guy for Creighton basketball

There wasn’t much more Francisco Farabello could do.

He had an idea of where Arizona star Benedict Mathurin wanted to go. Less than 15 seconds remained in TCU’s second-round NCAA tournament matchup with the Wildcats, and with two hands up, Farabello leaned into Mathurin’s personal space as he stepped back along the sideline.

Clank.

The Horned Frogs’ chances remained alive for the second it took center Christian Koloko to swoop in for a monstrous putback. The one-possession game became two. Farabello’s junior season was over in an instant, just shy of a Sweet 16 appearance.

Farabello could’ve suited up for an even better TCU team for his senior season. Instead, he opted for a change of scenery, a destination that he hoped could bring him further. A new fit. One that’s seemingly worked out for Creighton’s staff as much as it has for him.

“He’s a rock,” coach Greg McDermott said. “Just Mr. Steady. ... He’s played a lot of college basketball at a high level, and it shows. He’s in the right place at the right time, makes the right play, doesn’t make many mistakes.”

McDermott’s description is in part why, with the regular season just over a week away, Farabello’s position in the Bluejays’ rotation has become increasingly clearer.

The 40.2% career 3-point shooter filled an obvious hole for a team that shot an uncharacteristic 30.8% from deep a season ago. But CU looked to fill that gap as much as possible, adding senior Baylor Scheierman and prepping redshirt freshman Mason Miller.

It’s what Farabello has managed to demonstrate beyond his jumper that’s made it so tough not to play him.

Being a solid team defender. Having experience in big games. Making a run at the role of vocal leader that Ryan Hawkins left empty. Farabello has embraced being a glue guy for a group with a generally young core.

“I think I’m one of the leaders of this team,” Farabello said. “Having a voice at all times and making sure that we execute as we should.”

The 6-foot-4 guard has been understandably pluggable. The shot falls. The decision-making is there. And what separates him from the rest of Creighton’s hopeful reserve shooters is that his mistakes are limited.

It’s allowed him to fit with a team loaded with plenty of young talent.

“Playing with (Ryan) Kalkbrenner, it doesn’t take much work to adjust to that,” Farabello said.

After all, Farabello has seen stars before. Before torching the NBA alongside Ja Morant, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane lit up the Big 12 in his senior season at TCU, Farabello's freshman year.

All it took was that lone season to pick up a few things from Bane.

“He taught me a lot,” Farabello said. “Most of all, each player has his own path. It took him four years in college.”

Farabello’s path has led him to potentially be a key cog for a team that’s repeatedly expressed its Final Four aspirations.

While some players have been more vocal about their desired destination by the end of the season, Farabello kept it relatively simple this week. He wants to win. With three years of college basketball under his belt, he knows how much has to go your way to be one of the last four teams left.

With this much talent alongside him, he’s set on filling Creighton’s gaps so that things don’t go any other way.

“I hate losing more than I like winning,” Farabello said. “So I’ll do whatever I can to win at the end of the day.”