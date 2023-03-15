Natalia Puchino threw a no-hitter to lead Creighton softball to a doubleheader sweep over Kansas City at home Wednesday afternoon.

For the second time in three games, the Bluejays (13-11) run-ruled its opponent in the early game, 10-1, after five innings.

CU then shutout UMKC 6-0 in the nightcap behind Puchino's complete-game no-no performance. The freshman from Colorado (7-4) struck out six and allowed just three Kangaroo base runners all afternoon on two walks and a Creighton error.

Meanwhile all six Bluejay runs were scored off the long-ball. Kailey Wilson hammered two home runs while Alyssa Gappa, Madeline Vejvoda and Lily West also homered to propel Creighton to its fourth straight win.

The Bluejays hit the road to begin Big East play this weekend with a series vs. Villanova starting Friday at 2 p.m.

UMKC... 100 00 - 1 4 2

Creighton... 301 06 - 10 11 0

W: Akers (2-4) L: Noble (2-5)

2B: West, CU (1). Gappa, CU (1). Rosonke, CU (1). McCrea, UMKC (1).

HR: Gappa, CU (1). Vonfeldt, UMKC (1).

UMKC (5-19)... 000 000 0 - 0 0 1

Creighton (13-11)... 020 031 x - 6 8 1

W: Puchino (7-4) L: Milan

HR: Wilson, CU (2). Gappa, CU (1). West, CU (1). Vejvoda, CU (1).