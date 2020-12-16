NCAA decision grants Creighton's Alex O’Connell immediate eligibility

The NCAA has decided to grant immediate eligibility this season to all transfers, and that includes Creighton’s Alex O’Connell.

It means O’Connell can make his Bluejay debut right away — as early as Thursday at St. John’s.

CU revealed last month that it had submitted paperwork to petition the NCAA on O’Connell’s behalf. The senior had initially planned to sit out for a year to work on strength training and skill development, but he changed his mind once the NCAA revealed that this season won’t count against players’ eligibility clocks.

And on Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to abolish the entire waiver process for 2020. Instead, transfers in every sport are automatically eligible to compete.

So O'Connell will be allowed to play during the 2020-21 season, and he still will have an additional year available to suit up for Creighton next season.

But here's the question: how quickly can the Jays find a role for O’Connell?

Coach Greg McDermott said last week that O’Connell was still working with the scout team in practice. O’Connell did take reps with the top group during the preseason but McDermott said there’s a “steep learning curve” that awaits the 6-foot-6 wing.