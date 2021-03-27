NCAA tournament preview: No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga

Three keys for Creighton

1. Get back on defense: Avoiding turnovers and bad shot selection will help here. But Gonzaga’s going to attack the moment it gets the ball. The Zags’ average possession length (14.2 seconds) ranks as the second-fastest rate nationally, according to Pomeroy’s data. And their effective field goal percentage in transition situations (65.9%) leads the country, according to Hoop-Math.com. So yeah. The Jays MUST get back and match up quickly.

2. Attack the basket: Presumably, CU will see Gonzaga drop its big men into the lane while defending ball screens. The Zags have length on the perimeter, too, so that might initially dissuade Creighton’s guards from dribbling to the hoop. But if you’re settling for jumpers in this match-up, you probably won’t survive long. Gonzaga ranks 250th nationally in block percentage, according to Pomeroy. That suggests a bit of vulnerability inside. And often it’s not the initial penetration (via a drive or a post-up) that fractures the defense — it’s the guy attacking again off the next pass. The Jays have to be willing to make the Zags work defensively.