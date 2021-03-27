NCAA tournament preview: No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga

The Jays (22-8) reached one season-long goal, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974. But now they want to keep the run going. To do that, they’ll have to take down a juggernaut. Gonzaga is undefeated and seemingly impenetrable. But then again, this is March. Anything can happen, right?
When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: CBS
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210
Gonzaga info
2020-21 Record: 28-0, 15-0 (1st in West Coast)
NET ranking: 1st (CU: 26th)
Coach: Mark Few, 22nd season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 1st (CU: 23rd)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 7th (CU: 32nd)
Outlook: Creighton coach Greg McDermott’s review of the Zags: “These guys are on a mission right now.” Gonzaga’s rolled through the season, up to this point. It’s won all but one of its games by double digits, boosted by the best offense in the land and arguably the nation’s best in-game strategist. The Zags are four games away from becoming the first undefeated champion since 1976.
Recent history vs. CU: Gonzaga beat the Jays 91-74 in 2017 and won 103-92 in 2018. Creighton does lead the all-time series 6-4.
Two minutes of back-and-forth action from the last time we saw Creighton-Gonzaga (Zags won it, 103-92) pic.twitter.com/hFX5LK1kKG— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) March 24, 2021
Three players to watch
Senior guard Corey Kispert (#24) — You can’t afford to give him any room, especially when he spots up in transition. Kispert’s shooting 45.8% from 3-point range. The challenge, though? He’s more than just a spot-up guy. He’s made 64.0% of his shots inside the arc, too. And he’s 82 of 91 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore forward Drew Timme (#2) — He brings a blend of agility and power to the block, able to attack with a varied array of moves. His footwork is incredible — just when you think the defender has him pinned, Timme maneuvers to create a new scoring window. He rarely turns the ball over. Plus, he ranks 17th nationally in fouls drawn per game, according to Ken Pomeroy’s stats.
Freshman guard Jalen Suggs (#1) — He might just be the best NBA prospect in the college game. The 6-foot-4 point guard has elite athleticism, which makes him a terrifying force when he’s coming at you in transition or driving downhill off a ball screen. He’s a great passer (4.4 assists per game) and a capable defender (2.0 steals per game).
Looking forward to seeing Jalen Suggs vs Oklahoma PG Austin Reaves today. Good opportunity for Suggs to bounce-back from a quiet performance against Norfolk State. Quick scout on the potential 2021 top-5 pick. pic.twitter.com/lLTmLmNoEC— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 22, 2021
Three keys for Creighton
1. Get back on defense: Avoiding turnovers and bad shot selection will help here. But Gonzaga’s going to attack the moment it gets the ball. The Zags’ average possession length (14.2 seconds) ranks as the second-fastest rate nationally, according to Pomeroy’s data. And their effective field goal percentage in transition situations (65.9%) leads the country, according to Hoop-Math.com. So yeah. The Jays MUST get back and match up quickly.
2. Attack the basket: Presumably, CU will see Gonzaga drop its big men into the lane while defending ball screens. The Zags have length on the perimeter, too, so that might initially dissuade Creighton’s guards from dribbling to the hoop. But if you’re settling for jumpers in this match-up, you probably won’t survive long. Gonzaga ranks 250th nationally in block percentage, according to Pomeroy. That suggests a bit of vulnerability inside. And often it’s not the initial penetration (via a drive or a post-up) that fractures the defense — it’s the guy attacking again off the next pass. The Jays have to be willing to make the Zags work defensively.
3. Win the hustle game: One of the most concerning aspects of this match-up for CU is the threat of a big Gonzaga run. What if the Zags’ potent offense gets hot? Then what? How do the Jays stop the surge? Hustle plays might be the answer. Diving after loose balls, chasing down long rebounds — just playing scrappy, and tough. When Creighton’s been at its best these last two years in big games, its guys have been the ones making the momentum-changing plays. They’ll need several of those Sunday.
Still, 12 hrs later, the defining takeaway for me on #Jays-Seton Hall is just how much of an impact Creighton’s hustle/effort/grit/want-to had on the game— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 13, 2020
(the Pirates did have a few guys who were sick this week, fwiw) pic.twitter.com/RJuJZZLNO6
Predictions
Vegas: Gonzaga -13.5
ESPN’s BPI: Gonzaga’s win probability is 82.5%
KenPom: Gonzaga wins, 86-74
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays have had four or five games this year where they’ve played well enough to challenge a team like Gonzaga. Where they’ve been locked in defensively and explosive offensively. They’ll need another one of those performances Sunday. Even then, though, there’s no guarantee that it’ll be enough. The Zags are really good. And I think the most likely scenario is that they end up doing what they’ve done all year, overwhelming you with talent and winning comfortably. 84-75.
