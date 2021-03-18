NCAA tournament preview: No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara

UCSB injury update: Sophomore guard Ajare Sanni injured his ankle in the Big West title game. His status for Saturday is unknown. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer and he’s made 39.8% of his 3-pointers this year.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Protect the paint: On-ball defense will be key. Same goes for help-side rotations. And maybe the occasional aggressive double team. CU’s best bet here is to keep the ball from penetrating the heart of its defense, whether it’s Sow inside or McLaughlin out of ball-screen situations. A reserve to watch is guard Josh Pierre-Louis (#2), who has a quick dribble and can get to the hoop. When the Gauchos get downhill on you, good things happen for them. Either their guys finish themselves (53.4% on 2s this season) or they draw the defense and create a higher percentage look (36th nationally in assist rate).

2. Rebound: UCSB is 19-0 when it wins the rebounding battle. So obviously this aspect of the game will be something the Gauchos emphasize coming into Saturday. Creighton has to be ready to match that level of urgency on the glass. If it can, it might be able to steal a couple offensive rebounds with its athleticism. On the other end of the floor, the Jays will have to watch out for Sow and reserve Robinson Idehen (#24), who both pursue rebounds well.