ESPN’s Bracketology suggests it’s unlikely, but a blind resume suggests Creighton women’s basketball could have an outside chance to host first and second round NCAA Tournament games.

All No. 4 seeds or better will do so, and CU, currently a No. 7 seed according to ESPN, may have a path to get there.

If the Bluejays win the Big East Tournament, of course.

Win its 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal round game Saturday against the winner of Seton Hall and Xavier. Beat Villanova in the semifinal game. And beat UConn – at Mohegan Sun Arena in rural Connecticut – for the tournament crown.

Not only would the Jays have some hardware, they’d nab two more Quad 1 wins in the NET rankings, so long as the Wildcats and Huskies respectively made the semis and final – and there’s a good chance they will.

Meanwhile, Creighton (21-7, 15-5 Big East) will try not to look too far ahead. Last season, CU’s Elite Eight squad bowed out in the first round of the Big East Tournament with a 66-65 loss to Seton Hall.

“The disappointment of last year probably still lingers,” Bluejay coach Jim Flanery said after his team’s Senior Night rout of Butler. “I don’t think we played a terrible game, by any means, against Seton Hall – I thought we played OK – but not well enough to win. It was a 50/50 game, they made the last shot and you don’t want it to come down to one shot. You want to be good enough where it doesn’t come down to one shot.”

Since Jan. 24, CU has been a lone single-possession game – the 62-60 loss at UConn. In the other nine games – all wins – the Bluejays have beaten opponents by an average of 18.2 points, and six of those foes scored fewer than 60 points. Creighton has allowed just 60.7 points per game this season – nearly four fewer than last season.

“We know that we have a lot of good players offensively, and we know have a lot of good plays and set that we can run and make something out of that,” CU guard Rachael Saunders said. “But coming into this year – and a few times throughout the year - we haven’t been a great defensive team. So that’s been a big focus in our practices, that’s something we really want to be proud of, is how we do defensively.”

Strong D has helped CU to a 15-6 record in Quads 1 and 2 and a 17 NET ranking so far. That’s comparable to teams ESPN has projected as 4 seeds. Colorado is 12-7 and 20, North Carolina is 12-9 and 21, Texas is 14-8 and 11 and Villanova, one of the Jays’ rivals, is 17-5 and 10.

The gap between Creighton and those squads is slim enough to be erased if Flanery’s team makes a league tournament run.

“I think we’re probably a little bit better team right now than we were a year ago,” Flanery said. “We have a little more experience. They’re just a little more able to adhere to a game plan and adjust in game than last year’s team.

"There’s a little bit higher ceiling because we’re a little bit at being able to prepare, and then we’re a little bit better at being able to adjust in-game to the things that hurt us.”

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler