Nebraska and Creighton hold steady in volleyball Top 25 poll

It will be a top-10 matchup when No. 2 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Stanford on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Nebraska (7-0) stood still in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Stanford (4-2) moved into the top-10 following its four-set win against No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday.

Creighton held steady at No. 17 after an intense week that featured three difference five-set matches including a loss to Nebraska at CHI Center in Omaha. 

The Jays rebounded over the weekend with wins against Florida State and UNO.

Nebraska will also travel to play No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday, before Big Ten Conference play begins next week.

Creighton will get a slight break for heading to Texas this weekend to face Rice and Kansas State.

The Omaha World-Herald staff contributed to this story. 

