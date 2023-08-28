Nebraska volleyball rose one spot to No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton went from No. 18 to No. 20 on Monday.

After starting the season with three straight sweeps, the Huskers claimed the No. 4 spot.

Nebraska's Harper Murray was also recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her opening week performance. She averaged 3.67 kills per set with a .343 hitting percentage during the Ameritas Players Challenge. She finished the tournament averaging 2.33 digs per set and recorded six blocks, five aces and four assists.

Nebraska continues to chase Wisconsin in the poll which rose to No. 1. Texas dropped from the top spot to No. 7 after the Long Beach State shocked the Longhorns in their season opener. The rest of the top 5 was No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Minnesota.

The Big Ten once again dominates in the poll with six ranked teams: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 14 Penn State and No. 25 Purdue. Future conference team Oregon came in at No. 6 Oregon, while USC and Washington received votes.

Next up for the Huskers (3-0) is Omaha as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska. The match at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday likely will break multiple attendance records.

Creighton dropped two spots to No. 20 in the latest poll.

The Bluejays have opened the season 2-1, sweeping Loyola-Chicago and then-No. 16 Purdue before dropping a five-set match to Duke.

Creighton's Ava Martin was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week for her performance. Martin, last season's Big East Freshman of the Year, averaged 4.45 kills per set at the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier at Purdue.

The Jays are one of two Big East teams in the poll this week with Marquette claiming the No. 19 spot.

Next up for Creighton is Ball State on Friday.

