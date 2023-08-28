Nebraska volleyball rose one spot to No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton went from No. 18 to No. 20 on Monday.
After starting the season with three straight sweeps, the Huskers claimed the No. 4 spot.
Nebraska's Harper Murray was also recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her opening week performance. She averaged 3.67 kills per set with a .343 hitting percentage during the Ameritas Players Challenge. She finished the tournament averaging 2.33 digs per set and recorded six blocks, five aces and four assists.
Nebraska continues to chase Wisconsin in the poll which rose to No. 1. Texas dropped from the top spot to No. 7 after the Long Beach State shocked the Longhorns in their season opener. The rest of the top 5 was No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Minnesota.
The Big Ten once again dominates in the poll with six ranked teams: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 14 Penn State and No. 25 Purdue. Future conference team Oregon came in at No. 6 Oregon, while USC and Washington received votes.
Next up for the Huskers (3-0) is Omaha as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska. The match at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday likely will break multiple attendance records.
Creighton dropped two spots to No. 20 in the latest poll.
The Bluejays have opened the season 2-1, sweeping Loyola-Chicago and then-No. 16 Purdue before dropping a five-set match to Duke.
Creighton's Ava Martin was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week for her performance. Martin, last season's Big East Freshman of the Year, averaged 4.45 kills per set at the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier at Purdue.
The Jays are one of two Big East teams in the poll this week with Marquette claiming the No. 19 spot.
Next up for Creighton is Ball State on Friday.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, talks with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth as Creighton warms up at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska celebrates a point against Creighton at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune, left, and Allison Whitten go for the ball against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Norah Sis try to block a ball from Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten, left, and Norah Sis celebrate a first set point against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball in the second set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick celebrates a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anni Evans sets the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles, left, celebrates a point with Lindsay Krause against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska players and coaches look up at the scoreboard during a replay challenge against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Top left, Nebraska Assistant Coaches Kelly Hunter, and Jaylen Reyes, watch as Head Coach John Cook talk to his team during a timeout against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of Nebraska and Creighton fans watched their teams play volleyball at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis prepares to serve against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik prepares to serve against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton dance team performs during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt spikes the ball at Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein, top and Kaitlyn Hord, at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord falls into Nicklin Hames, right against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick, right , hits the ball past Creighton's Kendra Wait at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, right, spikes the ball at Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Kendra Wait, left. at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, and Kiana Schmitt celebrate a point against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune holds hands with her teammates before the start of the fifth set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball at Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball past Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Abbey Milner watch their team take on Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, left, watches her sister Hayden Kubik bump the ball agsinst Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, left and Nebraska Director Trev Alberts watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis runs back to the service line during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis stretches to try to get the ball before it hits the floor during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (from left), Sky McCune, and Norah Sis celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Hayden Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Hayden Kubik get ready for the serve during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames serves during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick (right) celebrates a kill with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (left) and Keeley Davis high five after a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
