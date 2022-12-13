Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha men's teams fall in NET rankings

While the Creighton women and men continue to lead local college basketball teams in the NCAA’s NET rankings, all three men’s have dropped in rankings from last week while the women’s teams generally held steady.

The NET rankings on the morning of Dec. 13:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 12

Nebraska No. 29

Omaha: No. 267

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 50

Nebraska: No. 76

Omaha: No. 281

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (6-5) are 1-3 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-30 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 1-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-2 in Quadrant 3 (losses to BYU and Nebraska) and 2-0 in Quadrant 4.

Nebraska's men (6-5) are 1-4 Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 0-1 in Quadrant 2 0-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be a contest against Queens University and two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7.

UNO's men (3-8) are 0-8 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 combined, and 3-0 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern.

The Bluejay women (8-1) are 3-1 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State and Villanova – 2-0 in Quadrant 2 and 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4.

The Husker women (8-3) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win at Mississippi State, plus the win at Maryland – 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.

The UNO women (5-5) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 1-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary that are not recognized by the NET rankings.

Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women and CU men are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. The Bluejay women are projected as a 6 seed by ESPN, while the Husker women are projected as a No. 7 seed.

As of Dec. 7 – before losses to BYU and Arizona State - the CU men were projected as a No. 5 seed by Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed as of Tuesday morning.

Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

In the Associated Press polls, the Creighton women are 16th.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women

3 Indiana; 11 Ohio State; 13 Iowa; 22 Michigan; 23 Maryland; 27 Illinois; 29 Nebraska; 38 Michigan State; 43 Purdue; 54 Penn State; 110 Minnesota; 120 Northwestern; 135 Wisconsin; 212 Rutgers.

Big East women

5 Connecticut; 12 Creighton; 15 Villanova; 30 Marquette; 45 St. John’s; 56 DePaul; 61 Seton Hall; 113 Georgetown; 138 Butler; 148 Providence; 155 Xavier.

Summit women

51 South Dakota State; 167 Saint Thomas; 169 North Dakota State; 154 North Dakota; 226 Oral Roberts; 246 South Dakota; 267 UNO; 278 Denver; 282 UMKC; 308 Western Illinois

Big Ten men

3 Purdue; 18 Maryland; 19 Indiana; 27 Illinois; 30 Ohio State; 36 Iowa; 45 Wisconsin; 46 Rutgers; 53 Penn State; 63 Michigan State; 73 Northwestern; 76 Nebraska; 81 Michigan; 242 Minnesota

Big East men

1 Connecticut; 31 Marquette; 41 Xavier; 50 Creighton; 51 Butler; 70 St. John’s; 89 Seton Hall; 102 Providence; 111 Villanova; 152 DePaul; 244 Georgetown

Summit men

59 Oral Roberts; 130 Saint Thomas; 189 South Dakota State; 206 Denver; 237 Western Illinois; 277 North Dakota; 279 UMKC; 281 UNO; 288 South Dakota; 293 North Dakota State

