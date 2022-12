Nebraska finishes season at No. 9, Creighton at No. 21 in final volleyball poll

Nebraska volleyball finished its season at No. 9, while Creighton landed at No. 21 in the final AVCA poll on Monday.

Texas, after winning its third national title, claimed the top spot, followed by the three other Final Four participants Louisville (national runner-up), San Diego and Pittsburgh. Wisconsin led all Big Ten teams at No. 5.

Nebraska landed at No. 9 in the final rankings for its 11th-straight top 10 finish. It also is the 21st time under John Cook that the Huskers have ranked in the top 10 at the end of the season.

NU's season came to an end in the Sweet 16 with a five-set loss to Oregon that snapped a 10-season streak of reaching the Regional Final round, and the Huskers finished the season 26-6.

Other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 were No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State and No. 20 Purdue.

Creighton was No. 21 in the final poll after finishing the season 27-5. The Bluejays have made the final rankings seven out of the last eight seasons.

The Jays' season ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a five-set loss to Auburn.

Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the rankings, with Marquette being ranked No. 13.

