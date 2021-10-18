Nebraska holds position, Creighton drops in this week's college volleyball rankings

Nebraska held its position in the top 10, but Creighton dropped five spots in the latest college volleyball rankings.

The Huskers (14-3, 8-0) stayed at No. 9 after sweeping Indiana and Illinois last week. First-place Nebraska remains the only undefeated team in Big Ten play and has only lost a combined two sets in eight conference matches.

Next up for Nebraska is a road match at Iowa on Wednesday before hosting No. 8 Purdue on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

Also on Monday, Nebraska's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten player of the week for the second straight week. She averaged 5.83 kills per set in the Huskers' two victories last week.

Creighton's five-set road loss to UConn on Saturday proved costly in the rankings as it dropped to No. 24. The Bluejays did sweep Providence the day after the UConn loss.

Creighton (18-3, 6-2) now trails Marquette by one game for first place in the Big East. This week the Bluejays host Georgetown on Friday and Villanova on Sunday.

There was no change to Nebraska's or Creighton's positions in the NCAA RPI rankings. The Bluejays remained No. 13, one spot ahead of the Huskers.