After two Quadrant 1 wins over Big Ten foes, the Nebraska men’s basketball team made a big move up the NET rankings, while the Husker women continue dropping after two more losses

The NET rankings on the morning of Feb. 20:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 22

Nebraska No. 50

Omaha: No. 271

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 13

Nebraska: No. 92

Omaha: No. 317

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (18-9) are 4-6 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and two top-30 teams at home (Xavier and Connecticut) and one top-75 team on the road (Seton Hall). CU is 5-2 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 13 last week and remains in strong position for both a share of the Big East regular season title and a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska's men (14-14) are 3-11 in Quadrant 1 – road wins over Creighton and Rutgers, and the overtime home win over Maryland – 3-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 7-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule is a home game against Minnesota. NU was No. 100 last week. The Huskers rose eight spots after beating the Scarlet Knights and Terrapins in the last week.

Omaha’s men (8-21) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 0-5 in Quadrant 3 and 7-7 in Quadrant 4. UNO was No. 313 last week and dropped four spots after beating South Dakota and losing to South Dakota State. One of the Mavericks’ wins, over Midland, is not recognized by the NET rankings.

The Bluejay women (19-7) are 5-5 in Quadrant 1 – wins at South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Villanova, DePaul and Seton Hall – 9-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 25 last week, and rose three spots after a narrow loss at Connecticut and a blowout win over Georgetown.

The Husker women (14-13) are 3-10 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State and road wins at Maryland and Purdue – 3-2 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska dropped six spots, from 44th to 50th, after losses at Minnesota and to Iowa. NU has lost four straight games and six of its last eight games.

The Omaha women (12-16) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 – losses at Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri and South Dakota State – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-4 in Quadrant 3 and 7-7 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO dropped eight spots from last week, when it was ranked No. 263, after losses to South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee said it considered CU – along with two other teams just outside of its mid-February “Top 16,” which means the Bluejays are currently on the 5-seed line. And as of Feb. 20, the CU men were projected as a No. 5 seed according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 5 seed as of Feb. 17.

Also as of Feb. 10, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 7 seed by ESPN. The Nebraska women, after their 95-92 loss at Minnesota, dropped to the “first team out” in ESPN’s Bracketology. NU had been in the ESPN projections all season until this week.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 7 Iowa; 15 Maryland; 16 Michigan; 19 Ohio State; 36 Illinois; 45 Purdue; 48 Michigan State; 50 Nebraska; 85 Penn State; 110 Minnesota; 122 Northwestern; 130 Wisconsin; 151 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 10 Villanova; 22 Creighton; 37 Marquette; 57 St. John’s; 60 Seton Hall; 65 DePaul; 104 Georgetown; 127 Providence; 129 Butler; 225 Xavier.

Summit women: 38 South Dakota State; 173 North Dakota; 185 North Dakota State; 213 Oral Roberts; 222 South Dakota; 234 Saint Thomas; 264 Denver; 271 UNO; 295 Western Illinois; 315 UMKC

Big Ten men: 5 Purdue; 18 Indiana; 24 Maryland; 27 Illinois; 29 Rutgers; 39 Northwestern; 40 Michigan State; 42 Iowa; 59 Penn State; 65 Michigan; 68 Ohio State; 76 Wisconsin; 92 Nebraska; 241 Minnesota

Big East men: 8 Connecticut; 13 Creighton; 14 Marquette; 25 Xavier; 38 Providence; 71 Seton Hall; 84 Villanova; 97 St. John’s; 122 Butler; 167 DePaul; 220 Georgetown

Summit men: 44 Oral Roberts; 153 South Dakota State; 188 Saint Thomas; 215 North Dakota State; 256 Western Illinois; 279 UMKC; 280 North Dakota; 290 Denver; 311 South Dakota; 317 UNO

