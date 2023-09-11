Nebraska volleyball stayed at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton rose two spots to No. 14 on Monday.

The still undefeated Huskers have now spent three weeks at No. 4.

Nebraska is coming off a four-set win over the Bluejays as well as a sweep of Long Beach State, who are coached by coach John Cook's former associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand.

The Huskers continue to chase Wisconsin who is ranked No. 1 for the third straight week. The Badgers (7-0) have beat ranked opponents four times this season, while NU has posted one victory in a top 25 matchup — to then-No. 16 Creighton.

No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Florida and No. 5 Stanford rounded out the top five.

The Big Ten continues to lead all conference in the rankings with six teams: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 13 Penn State, No. 17 Purdue and No. 19 Ohio State. Future Big Ten teams also made appearances with Oregon coming in at No. 7, while Washington, UCLA and USC all received votes.

Nebraska next travels to No. 5 Stanford. The 8 p.m. match on Tuesday will be broadcast on ESPN. The Huskers last beat the Cardinal in 2008, and have lost five straight since then.

After going 2-1 last week, Creighton is ranked No. 14 in this week's poll.

The Jays (7-2) lost to one in-state rival — Nebraska in four sets — only two sweep their other one — Omaha — two days later. Creighton also posted a four-set win over Iowa State on Sunday.

For her performance last week, CU's Kendra Wait was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week, one week after being named the conference's defensive honor. She averaged 9.91 assists, 3.18 digs, 1.18 kills and 0.73 blocks per set while hitting .440 in the Jays' three matches.

Creighton is the lone Big East team in the rankings this week, as Marquette dropped out of the top 25, but is receiving votes.

The Jays next travel to Minneapolis for the Diet Coke Classic, where they will face High Point on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 9 Minnesota on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on BTN Plus.