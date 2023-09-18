Nebraska volleyball rose to No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton jumped to No. 11 on Monday.

After three weeks at No. 4, the Huskers moved to No. 2 after defeating two Top 25 teams last week: then-No. 5 Stanford (sweep) and No. 21 Kentucky (four sets). NU also received two first-place votes.

Nebraska has now defeated three ranked teams with the other win coming over Creighton.

The Huskers continue to chase Wisconsin, who will now spend four weeks in the No. 1 spot. No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Louisville round out the Top 5.

The Huskers (9-0) now move into conference play where they will take on three straight Top 25 teams: Ohio State (21), Minnesota (12) and Purdue (19). Nebraska next takes on the Buckeyes on Friday at 8 p.m. The match will be broadcast on BTN.

Nebraska split its two matches against Ohio State last season, but holds a 18-10 all-time record.

The Big Ten continues to have the most teams in the AVCA rankings with six teams: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 15 Penn State, No. 19 Purdue and No, 21 Ohio State. Future conference members Oregon came in at No. 6, while USC, UCLA and Washington all received votes in the poll.

The Bluejays moved up the rankings for the third straight week and are now at No. 11.

The Jays competed at the Diet Coke Classic last weekend, where they swept High Point and upset then-No. 9 Minnesota in five sets. CU's Ava Martin was name the MVP of the tournament after tying her career-high of 22 kills against the Gophers.

Martin was also named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week for her performance. The sophomore recorded 14 kills on a season-high .542 hitting as well as two aces against High Point.

Creighton (9-2) begins conference play on the road. CU will take on Butler on Friday at 5 p.m. The match can be streamed on FloSports.

The Jays have an 18-1 all-time record against the Bulldogs, who are looking to gain momentum after a five-set win over Cincinnati.

Creighton was the lone Big East team in the Top 25 this week, though Marquette did receive votes.