Nebraska rises to No. 5, while Creighton drops to No. 15 in latest volleyball poll

Nebraska volleyball rose one spot to No. 5, while Creighton dropped four to No. 15 in the latest AVCA poll released Monday.

After sweeping Kansas and downing then-No. 15 Baylor in four sets last week, Texas remained atop the rankings for the fourth straight week.

The next three spots remained the same as well with San Diego at No. 2 after beating Loyola Marymount in five sets and Pepperdine in four. Wisconsin stayed at No. 3 after sweeping Rutgers and downing then-No. 14 Penn State in five sets. Louisville swept a match against No. 7 Pittsburgh to remain at No. 4.

After spending a week at No. 5, Ohio State dropped to No. 8 after suffering losses to unranked Maryland and Indiana.

Nebraska rose one spot to No. 5 after sweeping Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. Husker outside hitter Madi Kubik earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors for her performance in those matches.

The Huskers currently are in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten. If Nebraska wins out, it will earn a share of the Big Ten title.

To do so, the Huskers would have to snap a nine-match losing streaking to Wisconsin Friday at 7 p.m. and beat No. 9 Minnesota, who NU has yet to face this season, in the regular-season finale Saturday at 8 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Devaney Center.

The Big Ten led all conferences with six teams in the Top 25: No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State and No. 19 Purdue.

Creighton volleyball dropped four spots to No. 15 after sweeping DePaul before ending the regular season by being swept by then-No. 16 Marquette.

The Bluejays share the Big East regular-season title with the No. 14 Golden Eagles after splitting the series during league play.

With tiebreakers, the Jays earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. After a first-round bye, CU play in the semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. Creighton is hosting the Big East tournament this season with matches being played at Sokol Arena.