Nebraska volleyball remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll, while Creighton rose four spots to No. 16 on Monday.

After setting a world record in attendance at their Memorial Stadium match, the Huskers remained in the top five — but received one first place vote this week.

Nebraska swept Omaha last Wednesday in front of 92,003 fans, before sweeping Kansas State on Sunday. The Huskers (5-0) have not dropped a set this season.

The Big Ten continues to dominate the top 25 with six teams in the rankings: No. 1 Wisconsin (second-straight week), No. 4 Nebraska, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 12 Penn State, No. 15 Ohio State and No. 20 Purdue. Future Big Ten team Oregon claimed the No. 6 spot, while Washington received votes in the poll.

The Huskers will next face in-state rival Creighton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

After going 3-0 at the Bluejay Invitational, the Jays rose four spots to No. 16 this week.

For their performance during Creighton's home invitational, Norah Sis and Kendra Wait received Big East honors this week.

Sis was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. The Papillion-La Vista grad had 19 kills and two aces in the Jays' win over Ball State. She recorded 14 kills in Creighton's sweep of LSU and 16 kills in a four-set win over Northern Iowa. This weekend she also hit 1,000 career digs.

Wait was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week after averaging 11.67 assists, 3.50 digs, 1.00 blocks and 1.00 kills per set. She recorded 56 assists, 13 digs, five blocks and four kills in the win over Ball State. And tacked on 42 assists and seven digs against LSU and 42 assists, 22 digs and five blocks against Northern Iowa.

Creighton was one of two Big East teams in the poll with Marquette coming in at No. 24.