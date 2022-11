Nebraska volleyball drops to No. 7, while Creighton rises to No. 14 in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball dropped two spots to No. 7, while Creighton rose one spot to No. 14 in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.

Texas closed out their regular season with a sweep of West Virginia. In addition to being ranked No. 1 for the fifth straight week, the Longhorns also earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament (the NCAA does not rank seeds 1-16). They will face Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

After winning the Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Wisconsin rose to the No. 2 spot in the latest rankings. The Badgers will take on Quinnipiac in the first round.

San Diego dropped to No. 3 in the latest poll and as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament it will take on Northern Colorado. Louisville remained at No. 4 in the rankings and earned a No. 1 national seed. The Cardinals takes on Samford in the first round.

After finishing its season with two wins over Oregon State and California, Stanford earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cardinal also rose one spot in the rankings from No. 6 to No. 5. Stanford will face Pepperdine in the first round.

Pittsburgh rose one spot to No. 6 and is a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Panthers' first-round match is against Colgate.

After dropping its final two matches of the regular season, Nebraska (24-5, 16-4) fell to its lowest ranking of the season at No. 7. The Huskers are a No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional and will face Delaware State in the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota, who swept NU in their regular-season finale, came in at No. 8 and will face Southeastern Louisiana as a No. 2 seed in the Texas Regional.

The top 10 is rounded out by Oregon and Ohio State.

After winning their third consecutive Big East tournament title, Creighton (27-4, 17-1) rose to No. 14 in the rankings.

The Bluejays defeated No. 16 Marquette in a five-set thriller to win the conference championship last week. The Jays are a No. 4 seed in the Stanford Regional and will take on Auburn in the first round on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Big Ten had the most conference teams in the Top 25 with No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 11 Penn State, No. 19 Purdue.

The Big East had two teams with No. 14 Creighton and No. 16 Marquette.

The next AVCA poll will be after the NCAA tournament on Dec. 19.