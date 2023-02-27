The Nebraska women’s basketball team has made a major move up the NET rankings while Creighton’s men and women both sit in the nation’s Top 20.

The NET rankings on the morning of Feb. 27:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 17

Nebraska No. 41

Omaha: No. 263

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 16

Nebraska: No. 92

Omaha: No. 320

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (18-11) are 3-7 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and two top-30 teams at home (Xavier and Connecticut). CU is 5-3 in Quadrant 2, 6-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 13 last week, dropping three spots after losses to Marquette and Villanova eliminated the Bluejays from Big East regular season title contention. CU finishes with a home game against Georgetown and a road trip to DePaul.

Nebraska's men (15-14) are 3-10 in Quadrant 1 – road wins over Creighton and Rutgers, and the overtime home win over Maryland – 4-4 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 7-0 in Quadrant 4. NU was No. 92 last week, as well, and, because Minnesota was a Quad 4 game, an 11-point win did little for its NET ranking. The Huskers finish their regular season with a Quad 2 home game against Michigan State and a Quad 1 road game at Iowa.

Omaha’s men (8-22) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 0-5 in Quadrant 3 and 7-8 in Quadrant 4. UNO was No. 317 last week and dropped three spots after a loss to Denver to end the regular season. One of the Mavericks’ wins, over Midland, is not recognized by the NET rankings. Omaha plays Friday night in the Summit League Tournament.

The Bluejay women (20-7) are 6-5 in Quadrant 1 – wins at South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Villanova, DePaul, Seton Hall and Marquette – 9-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 22 last week, and rose five spots after beating Marquette.

The Husker women (16-13) are 4-10 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State and road wins at Maryland, Purdue and Illinois – 3-2 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska jumped nine spots, from 50th to 41st, after a blowout win over the Illini – supplying NU with a Quad 1 victory – and a home win over Northwestern. Nebraska heads to the Big Ten Tournament this week.

The Omaha women (13-16) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 – losses at Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri and South Dakota State – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-4 in Quadrant 3 and 8-7 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO rose eight spots from last week, when it was No. 271, after beating Denver to end its regular season. The Mavericks head to the Summit League Tournament this weekend.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament.

Last week, the NCAA Tournament selection committee said it considered CU’s men – along with two other teams – just outside of its mid-February “Top 16,” which means the Bluejays were on the 5-seed line at the time. But, as of Feb. 27, the CU men were projected as a No. 6 seed according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 5 seed as of Feb. 24.

Also as of Feb. 24, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 7 seed by ESPN. The Nebraska women have dropped to the “second team out” in ESPN’s Bracketology. NU had been in the ESPN projections all season until last week. The Huskers draw another bubble team, Michigan State, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament; the winner would play No. 2 Indiana.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 4 Indiana; 8 Iowa; 13 Maryland; 16 Ohio State; 22 Michigan; 40 Illinois; 41 Nebraska; 47 Purdue; 48 Michigan State; 92 Penn State; 102 Minnesota; 111 Wisconsin; 125 Northwestern; 163 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 12 Villanova; 17 Creighton; 46 Marquette; 54 St. John’s; 62 DePaul; 64 Seton Hall; 105 Georgetown; 121 Butler; 127 Providence; 224 Xavier.

Summit women: 37 South Dakota State; 176 North Dakota State; 179 North Dakota; 219 South Dakota; 223 Oral Roberts; 238 Saint Thomas; 263 UNO; 266 Denver; 297 Western Illinois; 315 UMKC

Big Ten men: 5 Purdue; 18 Indiana; 21 Maryland; 32 Rutgers; 33 Michigan State; 34 Illinois; 41 Northwestern; 43 Iowa; 55 Michigan; 59 Penn State; 63 Ohio State; 72 Wisconsin; 92 Nebraska; 237 Minnesota

Big East men: 8 Connecticut; 13 Marquette; 16 Creighton; 25 Xavier; 37 Providence; 78 Villanova; 80 Seton Hall; 97 St. John’s; 124 Butler; 166 DePaul; 227 Georgetown

Summit men: 44 Oral Roberts; 149 South Dakota State; 199 Saint Thomas; 215 North Dakota State; 241 Western Illinois; 283 North Dakota; 284 Denver; 296 South Dakota; 301 UMKC; 320 UNO