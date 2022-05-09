Nebraska's Kirsten Baete and Creighton's Katherine Lemke debut at NCAA golf regional

Nebraska senior Kirsten Baete shot a 4-over 75 during the opening round of the NCAA women's golf regional at Stanford, California.
The Beatrice graduate is tied for 38th place after the first day. Latanna Stone of LSU is the leader with a 67.
Baete birdied the first hole, but that was her only birdie on the day. She had three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 12th before making pars on the final six holes.
Like Baete, Creighton freshman Katherine Lemke made her lone birdie on her first hole at the Ann Arbor Regional. But on the third hole, Lemke carded a 7 on the par-3 and never got momentum the rest of the round. She finished with an 84.
Regional play continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
Golf courses in the Omaha metro area
Bay Hills Golf Club
Bay Hills Golf Club: Plattsmouth
BRODY HILGENKAMP, BELLEVUE LEADER
Benson Park Golf Course
Benson Park Golf Course: Omaha
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERAL
Bent Tree Golf Club
Bent Tree Golf Club: Council Bluffs
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Champions Run
Champions Run: Omaha
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dodge Riverside Golf Club
Dodge Riverside Golf Club: Council Bluffs
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eagle Hills
Eagle Hills: Papillion
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eagle Run Golf Course
Eagle Run Golf Course: Omaha
BRYNN ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course
Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course: Elkhorn
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elmwood Park Golf Course
Elmwood Park Golf Course: Omaha
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Field Club of Omaha
Field Club of Omaha: Omaha
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Happy Hollow Club
Happy Hollow Club: Omaha
STU POSPISIL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Indian Creek Golf Course
Indian Creek Golf Course: Elkhorn
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Goodman Golf Course
Johnny Goodman Golf Course: Omaha
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center
Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center: Omaha
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Country Club
Omaha Country Club: Omaha
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pacific Springs
Pacific Springs: Omaha
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview Country Club
Platteview Country Club: Bellevue
KATHERINE LESZCZYNSKI
Players Club
Players Club: Omaha
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadow Ridge Country Club
Shadow Ridge Country Club: Omaha
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Spring Lake Golf Course
Spring Lake Golf Course: Omaha
JOEY WALLER
Steve Hogan Golf Course
Steve Hogan Golf Course: Omaha
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stone Creek Golf Course
Stone Creek Golf Course: Omaha
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Tara Hills Golf Course
Tara Hills Golf Course: Papillion
VINCE MANCUSO
Tiburon Golf Club
Tiburon Golf Club: Omaha
JOEY WALLER
Tregaron Golf Course
Tregaron Golf Course: Bellevue
KEVIN HOUCK, BELLEVUE LEADER
Warren Swigart Golf Course
Warren Swigart Golf Course: Omaha
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Westwood Heights Golf Course
Westwood Heights Golf Course: Omaha
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Willow Lakes Golf Course
Willow Lakes Golf Course: Bellevue
KEVIN HOUCK, BELLEVUE LEADER
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.