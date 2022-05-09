Nebraska's Kirsten Baete and Creighton's Katherine Lemke debut at NCAA golf regional

Nebraska senior Kirsten Baete shot a 4-over 75 during the opening round of the NCAA women's golf regional at Stanford, California.

The Beatrice graduate is tied for 38th place after the first day. Latanna Stone of LSU is the leader with a 67.

Baete birdied the first hole, but that was her only birdie on the day. She had three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 12th before making pars on the final six holes.

Like Baete, Creighton freshman Katherine Lemke made her lone birdie on her first hole at the Ann Arbor Regional. But on the third hole, Lemke carded a 7 on the par-3 and never got momentum the rest of the round. She finished with an 84.

Regional play continues Tuesday and Wednesday.