New A.D. Marcus Blossom has big goals for Creighton and its student athletes

So Blossom has big goals for Creighton. He stated a few of them Tuesday — to help CU's teams win more Big East championships and make deeper NCAA runs, all while enriching the college experience for athletes.

And to get there, Blossom knows he's going to need these well-seasoned coaches on board, willingly following the lead of a new voice in a new era.

He just doesn't want to do all the talking.

"I plan to come in and listen, and get people's perspectives and gain some trust from the staff and coaches," Blossom told a group of reporters after the press conference. "It's a big change for them and I have to understand that."

If he learned anything during his two years as Holy Cross' athletic director, it's that relationships with coaches and staffers are what matter most in this type of job.

This is a "people-business," Blossom said.

He hopes he'll earn the respect of CU coaches and administrators by his approach, his work ethic and his values.

Blossom's strengths certainly stood out to Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, who led the search for Rasmussen's replacement from the get-go.