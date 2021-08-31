New A.D. Marcus Blossom has big goals for Creighton and its student athletes

Creighton's new athletic director, standing center stage at a lectern, turned to his left and looked squarely at 10 of CU’s head-coaching veterans sitting side by side in the audience's first row of folding chairs at Sokol Arena.
One of the final messages in Marcus Blossom's opening remarks was maybe the most salient.
More than 185 years of combined Creighton head coaching experience crammed into those 10 seats. Award winners, champions, gurus. All but two of them were hired by Blossom's revered predecessor.
Blossom scanned the row Tuesday and gestured their way.
"I want to help you and join you in supporting our student athletes," he said to CU's coaches. "I'll be there. I'll engage. I'll listen. I'll challenge you, and I expect you to do the same thing for me."
Blossom, 41, certainly understands that he's taking over for an iconic leader. He paused his own introductory press conference Tuesday to initiate a round of applause for the now-retired Bruce Rasmussen. He joked: You never want to be the guy who follows THE guy.
But Blossom also thinks he's well-suited for this challenge.
He admitted that a prove-yourself, chip-on-the-shoulder persona consumed him as hoops walk-on at Northeastern years ago. That hasn't dissipated one bit, he said. He's a competitor at his core.
So Blossom has big goals for Creighton. He stated a few of them Tuesday — to help CU's teams win more Big East championships and make deeper NCAA runs, all while enriching the college experience for athletes.
And to get there, Blossom knows he's going to need these well-seasoned coaches on board, willingly following the lead of a new voice in a new era.
He just doesn't want to do all the talking.
"I plan to come in and listen, and get people's perspectives and gain some trust from the staff and coaches," Blossom told a group of reporters after the press conference. "It's a big change for them and I have to understand that."
If he learned anything during his two years as Holy Cross' athletic director, it's that relationships with coaches and staffers are what matter most in this type of job.
This is a "people-business," Blossom said.
He hopes he'll earn the respect of CU coaches and administrators by his approach, his work ethic and his values.
Blossom's strengths certainly stood out to Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, who led the search for Rasmussen's replacement from the get-go.
Hendrickson said he had a "star-studded" reaction to Blossom's on-paper resume, which included stints at Boston College, Providence and Brown. Then their ensuing conversations convinced Hendrickson that Blossom was the best fit.
Hendrickson said CU considered between 20 and 25 candidates for the open position, including internal options within its athletic department. Ultimately, the group of contenders was trimmed and an undisclosed number of finalists emerged, according to Hendrickson.
Blossom said he was interested in the job the moment he found out about Rasmussen's retirement.
Creighton's academic prestige, its affiliation with the Big East and its presence within the Omaha community were among the major selling points for Blossom.
He said he can't wait to meet CU athletes, boosters, alums and fans. And he's eager to start building relationships.
His new coaches are ready, too.
There's always some trepidation in moments of transition like this, volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. But she and her coaching colleagues are optimistic about what's next at Creighton after 27 years of Rasmussen-led growth.
"You want to have someone come in who's going to listen and support us," she said. "I keep calling it the house that Rass has built. I think we've got a strong and stable house. Hopefully (Blossom) can build on it, and bring some things that he's learned at his institution to our institution."
