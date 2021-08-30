New Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom 'gets in the weeds' yet 'always sees the bigger picture'

When you're the chief financial officer inside a major-conference athletic department full of ambitious and competitive coaches, you're going to have some difficult conversations.

Not everyone gets to see their budgetary dreams materialize when resources are limited.

Yet that's where Creighton's new athletic director made his mark at Boston College.

Marcus Blossom spent five years (2014-19) with the Eagles reviewing expenditure practices and revising spending proposals — all while building such a rapport with his fellow co-workers that his former boss, current UCLA A.D. Martin Jarmond, still marvels at his graceful tact.

Even Jarmond had to hear a "no" from Blossom at times as they brainstormed ways to keep pace with their peers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"He's a natural born leader, and he always sees the bigger picture," Jarmond told The World-Herald on Monday. "He gets in the weeds — because of his financial background. And he sees the little things because the little things can become big things."

It's one of the reasons Monday's news — Creighton hiring Blossom as its athletic director — wasn't a surprise to Jarmond. He said Blossom's long been ready for a chance like this one.