New Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom 'gets in the weeds' yet 'always sees the bigger picture'

When you're the chief financial officer inside a major-conference athletic department full of ambitious and competitive coaches, you're going to have some difficult conversations.
Not everyone gets to see their budgetary dreams materialize when resources are limited.
Yet that's where Creighton's new athletic director made his mark at Boston College.
Marcus Blossom spent five years (2014-19) with the Eagles reviewing expenditure practices and revising spending proposals — all while building such a rapport with his fellow co-workers that his former boss, current UCLA A.D. Martin Jarmond, still marvels at his graceful tact.
Even Jarmond had to hear a "no" from Blossom at times as they brainstormed ways to keep pace with their peers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"He's a natural born leader, and he always sees the bigger picture," Jarmond told The World-Herald on Monday. "He gets in the weeds — because of his financial background. And he sees the little things because the little things can become big things."
It's one of the reasons Monday's news — Creighton hiring Blossom as its athletic director — wasn't a surprise to Jarmond. He said Blossom's long been ready for a chance like this one.
Blossom, who went from Boston College's CFO to Holy Cross' A.D. in 2019, will be formally introduced as Creighton's new top athletic administrator Tuesday at a press conference at D.J. Sokol Arena. His official start date is Sept. 27.
The 41-year-old will be the school's first Black athletic director — and the third African American A.D. in the Big East, joining DePaul's DeWayne Peevy and Georgetown's Lee Reed.
Blossom is replacing Bruce Rasmussen, who was Creighton's A.D. for 27 years before retiring Aug. 16. CU announced the hiring in a press release Monday, ending a search process that President Daniel Hendrickson launched more than a month ago.
"I was struck by Marcus’ incredible level of thoughtfulness, preparation, and graciousness," Hendrickson said in a statement. "He is clearly and certainly a very capable administrator with a masterful grasp of both the near- and long-term challenges facing college athletics.
"He is also the kind of passionate leader that Bluejay fans expect and deserve, and a fitting successor to an icon like Bruce Rasmussen.”
Rasmussen oversaw a vast transformation of Creighton's athletic department during his tenure.
The Jays built new facilities for multiple sports. They joined the Big East in 2013. They elevated their profile to the national stage.
CU's flagship program, the men's basketball team, won a share of its first Big East championship in 2020 and reached its first NCAA Sweet 16 in 47 years last spring.
But the past year did bring about a new set of challenges.
The pandemic forced CU to drastically alter its budget and launch a fundraising campaign to help cover its $8 million shortfall. Men's basketball coach Greg McDermott was suspended for four days after comparing his program to a plantation during a locker room speech in February. The NCAA sanctioned Creighton in June for the school's first major rules violations, which included infractions by Rasmussen.
Then in July, Rasmussen announced that he planned to retire. He was the fifth-longest-tenured athletic director in Division I sports — the longest of any A.D. in the six major conferences.
Rasmussen said at the time that CU's athletic department was in a better position than ever before.
But the landscape of college sports is beginning to shift again, now that the NCAA is allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness and the country's top football schools are changing conferences to maximize revenue.
So Creighton's leadership change comes at a critical time.
Creighton Executive Vice President Jan Madsen said in a statement that Blossom is a "strategic planner who understands what it takes to meet the pace of change we’re seeing in college sports."
Madsen was part of Creighton's six-person search advisory committee, which did not include any CU coaches or athletes. Hendrickson formed the panel in July to assist him with the hiring process.
Hendrickson also brought a search firm, Collegiate Sports Associates, on board. He appointed university general counsel Jim Jansen to the interim A.D. role earlier this month. Jansen was also on the search committee.
It was a "smart, consultative, and comprehensive search," Creighton trustee Mark Walter said in a statement. Walter, co-founder of Guggenheim Partners and chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was part of Hendrickson's advisory group.
Evidently, Blossom stood out among an undisclosed number of candidates.
Blossom, who ranks 12th on Northeastern's all-time scoring chart in basketball, graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance. He earned a master's in sport management at West Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from Rhode Island.
The Chicago-area native joined Central Michigan's athletic department in 2006, spent two years working in the NCAA office and held senior administrative positions at Brown, Providence and Boston College.
And Blossom wasn't just in charge of the finances at BC. He was the sport administrator for men's basketball and managed the school's broadcast team.
He was so involved that Jarmond said they had to rearrange departmental duties once Blossom left for Holy Cross.
"One of the good measures of a senior staff person or an executive is, how do you replace them when they leave?" said Jarmond, who was Boston College's athletic director from 2017 to 2020. "I think about four people ended up doing his job."
Once at Holy Cross, Blossom installed a five-year strategic plan, the first of its kind at the school.
Among the eight head coaching hires he made during his two-year tenure, Blossom brought in a new men's basketball coach in 2019, hiring Marquette assistant Brett Nelson. Holy Cross, which has 27 Division I sports, also ranked first in the country in graduation rate.
Now Blossom's headed to Creighton.
"It’s hard to contain just how excited I am to join such an incredible program," Blossom said in a statement. "Creighton doesn’t just compete at the highest levels in the Big East and nationally, it does so the right way, never forgetting its priorities, values, commitment to community, and most important, the growth of student-athletes and the entirety of their experience."
