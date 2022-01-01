New date announced for Creighton’s home game against Georgetown

The Big East announced Saturday that it has found a new date for Creighton's home game against Georgetown.

The two teams are now set to play at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 in Omaha — two days after a previously scheduled game between the same two squads in Washington, D.C.

So the Jays and Hoyas could play twice in three days, if the updated schedule holds.

The first game of the season between these two teams — originally set for Dec. 28 — was called off due to COVID issues within the Georgetown program.

The Big East's policy is for the league to try its best to find makeup dates for any games postponed because of COVID. It announced earlier this week that Creighton's road game at DePaul — previously postponed on Dec. 20 — will now be played on Feb. 17.

As a result of the league's recent rescheduling decisions, the Jays have lost their bye week in mid-February.

Creighton's original slate featured a seven-day break between a road trip to Georgetown (Feb. 12) and a home game against Marquette (Feb. 20).

Now, the plan for CU is to play twice within that stretch.