Ninth-inning walk-off powers Creighton baseball past Seton Hall in Big East tournament opener

Creighton's Will Hanafan capped a four-run ninth inning with a walk-off single Thursday, securing an 8-7 win for the Jays in their Big East tournament opener against Seton Hall.
CU had squandered away a 4-2 lead during the latter stages of the game. The Pirates (23-24) scored once in the seventh and the eighth, before breaking a 4-4 tied with a three-run ninth.
But the Jays (24-13), who've often delivered in the clutch against Seton Hall in this tournament, produced another memorable comeback at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.
The first three CU batters reached with walks to begin the bottom of the ninth. Senior Dax Roper trimmed the deficit to 8-7 with a two-run double. Junior David Vilches' sacrifice fly tied it. Then Hanafan's RBI-single to center field won it, scoring Roper from second base.
The victory kept Creighton in the winner's bracket of the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 1 seed Connecticut or No. 4 seed Xavier at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
😤 @23hanafan called: 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄#GoJays | #RoadToHomaha pic.twitter.com/VlTb111cBz— Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) May 27, 2021
CU will hope to carry the ninth-inning momentum into Friday.
Its offense went cold after it used a four-run fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Creighton managed just two hits in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
And the Jays' top three relievers weren't able to hold the lead.
Paul Bergstrom, John Sakowski and Ryan Windham had combined for a 1.73 ERA over 78 innings of work coming into Thursday. Yet Seton Hall scored five times off the back-end of CU's bullpen, moving in position to pick up its first-ever win over Creighton in the Big East tournament.
But the game ended like several other CU-Seton Hall postseason matchups.
With a Creighton comeback.
The Jays defeated Seton Hall 10-9 in the 2019 tournament opener despite facing an 8-4 deficit in the eighth inning. In 2016, they had a three-run ninth to secure a 6-5 win over the Pirates, clinching the victory on a wild pitch on an intentional walk attempt. A four-run seventh inning led to a 7-4 win in 2015.
CU's now 7-0 against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa