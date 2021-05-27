Ninth-inning walk-off powers Creighton baseball past Seton Hall in Big East tournament opener

Creighton's Will Hanafan capped a four-run ninth inning with a walk-off single Thursday, securing an 8-7 win for the Jays in their Big East tournament opener against Seton Hall.

CU had squandered away a 4-2 lead during the latter stages of the game. The Pirates (23-24) scored once in the seventh and the eighth, before breaking a 4-4 tied with a three-run ninth.

But the Jays (24-13), who've often delivered in the clutch against Seton Hall in this tournament, produced another memorable comeback at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.

The first three CU batters reached with walks to begin the bottom of the ninth. Senior Dax Roper trimmed the deficit to 8-7 with a two-run double. Junior David Vilches' sacrifice fly tied it. Then Hanafan's RBI-single to center field won it, scoring Roper from second base.

The victory kept Creighton in the winner's bracket of the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 1 seed Connecticut or No. 4 seed Xavier at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

CU will hope to carry the ninth-inning momentum into Friday.

Its offense went cold after it used a four-run fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Creighton managed just two hits in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.