No. 1 South Carolina awaits Creighton, but Jays have experience as underdogs in hostile arenas

GREENSBORO, N.C. — And now a juggernaut awaits.

Tenth-seeded Creighton pulled off its second straight upset in the NCAA women’s tournament, knocking off third seed Iowa State 76-68 in the Bluejays’ first trip to the Sweet 16.

Creighton can savor this latest victory for one whole day until it takes on mighty South Carolina (32-2) — the No. 1 team in the nation all season — at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Greensboro Regional.

Aliyah Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior forward and strong candidate for national player of the year honors, scored 28 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks to a 69-61 victory over fifth-seeded North Carolina in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

“What a great opportunity Sunday night to play South Carolina,” coach Jim Flanery said. “After watching them play, we came out to the bench. We were watching Iowa State in front of us warm up and us on the other end warm up. And we all seemed so small. … (South Carolina’s) post players will be different. We'll have our work cut out for us.

"But just the opportunity to keep coaching this group, I’m so grateful.”

The Greensboro Coliseum is 183 miles from South Carolina’s home arena, and the Gamecocks — who led the nation in attendance for the eighth straight season — travel with a big, boisterous crowd.

But this Creighton team has some experience with juggernauts and hostile crowds, knocking off second-seeded Iowa on the Hawkeyes’ home court in the tournament’s second round to get to Friday’s uncharted territory.

“It certainly helped us to play at Iowa City last weekend in front of 15,000,” Flanery said. “I thought it was great tonight. A lot of the South Carolina fans stayed around. That was nice. That helped make the atmosphere.

"Our players have been in that environment some, and I just think we were ready to play.”

Style points

Creighton heads into its first Elite Eight game as a big underdog.

Yet the Bluejays and their positionless approach can confound teams that haven’t played them before.

“I really believe from a style standpoint we're just a little different,” Flanery said. “When you talk about what we do on offense, we're a little different than what most people see, and I think that helps us in a tournament format where they only have X number of days to prepare and they're trying to find film maybe of teams that play like us. That's helped us.”

South Carolina is loaded with talent, size and skill. The Gamecocks defend like crazy. But their post players and perimeter players have defined roles.

Creighton, on the other hand, doesn’t have those sorts of rigid roles. And that has made it a matchup problem.

“Once you win one, your confidence is for sure greater,” Flanery said. “We've had three tight games, so there's some good fortune in winning, too. The Colorado game was tighter than the final score. ... Obviously, Iowa went down to the final possession. Today we had a little separation, but not a ton.”

Halftime adjustments

Iowa State led by as many as six early in the game, but by the time halftime rolled around it was 30-30 and the stage was set for Creighton.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first quarter, and then in the second quarter we didn't defensive rebound,” Flanery said. “We had five turnovers in the first quarter, only 10 for the game. Much better job the last three quarters. And then we gave up 8-0 offensive boards in the first half and only three in the second half.”

There wasn’t much to fix at halftime, the coach said.

“We cleaned those up and I said, 'We're tied, and we can play better. We can play quite a bit better. The nerves are hopefully a little bit behind us,’” Flanery said. “Other than that, it was just a few tactical things, a few things that they were running that we didn't defend very well.”

What CU defended well was Iowa State’s leading scorer, 6-foot-1 senior Ashley Joens. She came into the game averaging 20.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. In what was likely her last game — unless she returns for an extra year the NCAA allowed after COVID — Joens finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

“They did a great job defensively just staying on us, kind of knowing our personnel and how to guard,” Joens said. “They did a really good job, and that kind of helped them out.”