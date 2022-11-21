No. 10 Creighton men's basketball uses second-half surge to down No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui

It took 20 minutes for No. 10 Creighton men's basketball to truly get off the ropes and start swinging.

No. 21 Texas Tech’s defense made the Bluejays far more uncomfortable than they’d experience into the Bluejays’ 76-65 win Monday morning. Travel violations. Getting picked off at the top of their offense. Being stifled upon catching the ball. Creighton coughed up the ball four times in just over two minutes.

The Jays could do everything but settle into their half-court offense.

This was no surprise. Texas Tech has long been known to be so disruptive. First under Chris Beard, now under Mark Adams. But CU hadn’t faced a team that worked so hard to push it off its block.

It worked to sit down on defense. It eventually found its footing in the half-court, hitting big shot after big shot to stick around and take a lead. The turnover problem wasn’t completely gone, though.

Sophomores Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma struggled with the Red Raiders’ ball pressure, combining for eight of Creighton’s 13 first-half turnovers. Alexander would get pushed off his spots. Kaluma was often frozen in place, struggling to find the open man while Kevin Obanor’s hands draped all over him.

The Jays went into halftime tied at 31 with the Red Raiders. Then everything shifted.

Creighton went the entire second half without committing another turnover. After having 13 fewer first-half possessions than Texas Tech in the first 20 minutes, the Jays suddenly unleashed their offense.

The ball moved. Creighton continued to hit huge shots, going 9 for 20 from deep. And the Jays contained the Red Raiders about as well as they could, with Alexander and junior Ryan Kalkbrenner pestering TTU in their pick-and-roll coverage. The Jays' lead swelled to double digits with roughly 11 minutes left, and they refused to be moved from their block the rest of the way.

