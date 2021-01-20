No. 11 Creighton can't overcome slow start as Jays fall to Providence

“In a game like this when you’re not making shots and you’re playing a team that plays the physical nature of play that Providence does, mistakes are magnified,” McDermott said.

And the Friars did their best to make CU pay, most often by feeding Watson.

The 6-foot-10 center, who scored 29 points, made quick moves to get buckets on the block. He caught lob passes over the top and avoided rotating defenders to finish. Watson had two dunks in the final five minutes to ensure the Friars never gave up the lead.

“He’s a load,” McDermott said. “He’s a really, really good player, and had a heck of a game. Especially once we got some guys in foul trouble.”

Still, Creighton had a chance at the end.

Zegarowski scored 17 points in his return to the lineup after missing two straight games. Jefferson added a career-high 26 points, putting together a 7-0 spurt that brought the Jays within striking distance at 56-52 with seven minutes left.

But Providence never gave up the lead.

Junior David Duke had the biggest shot of the night, banking in a fall-away 3-pointer with 28 seconds left and the shot clock running down to stretch the advantage to 70-65 and ice the win.