No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 23 UConn to snap losing streak

Creighton pulled away from UConn with a strong finish to the second half, snapping its two-game losing streak with a 74-66 victory Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays broke a 48-48 tie with a decisive 14-2 run, which Marcus Zegarowski capped with a 3-pointer at the 6:26 mark. Back-to-back 3-pointers pulled No. 23 Connecticut (8-2, 4-3) within six points one minute later, but CU closed out the much-needed win from there.

Buckets by Mitch Ballock and Zegarowski pushed No. 11 Creighton’s lead back to double-digits. The Jays also secured four straight stops to help ice it.

UConn brutalized CU on the boards all game long, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds and recording a plus-16 edge on the glass. But after the nine-minute mark of the second half, the Jays (11-4, 7-3) did not give the Huskies a second-chance opportunity until the final seconds.

Creighton’s players had to realize from the start what kind of challenge they were up against.

Neither team hit double-digits during the game's first eight minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}