No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 23 UConn to snap losing streak

Creighton pulled away from UConn with a strong finish to the second half, snapping its two-game losing streak with a 74-66 victory Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays broke a 48-48 tie with a decisive 14-2 run, which Marcus Zegarowski capped with a 3-pointer at the 6:26 mark. Back-to-back 3-pointers pulled No. 23 Connecticut (8-2, 4-3) within six points one minute later, but CU closed out the much-needed win from there.
Buckets by Mitch Ballock and Zegarowski pushed No. 11 Creighton’s lead back to double-digits. The Jays also secured four straight stops to help ice it.
UConn brutalized CU on the boards all game long, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds and recording a plus-16 edge on the glass. But after the nine-minute mark of the second half, the Jays (11-4, 7-3) did not give the Huskies a second-chance opportunity until the final seconds.
Creighton’s players had to realize from the start what kind of challenge they were up against.
Neither team hit double-digits during the game's first eight minutes.
The Jays did build a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but UConn answered with a strong surge before the break. The Huskies scored on seven of their final eight possessions — R.J. Cole had eight points and an assist during that stretch — to pull within 29-28 at halftime.
The two teams traded blows for much of the early portion of the second half. There was one stretch where CU scored on four straight possessions and UConn answered with three straight scores. The Huskies later tied the game at 44-all, 46-all and 48-all.
But then Creighton made its run.
Senior Denzel Mahoney’s jumper put the Jays ahead 50-48, which sparked that 14-2 spurt. Mahoney’s steal and fastbreak layup extended the lead to 59-50 and forced a UConn timeout with 6:57 left. Zegarowski nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Mahoney finished with a team-high 20 points. It’s the third time in the past four games that he’s eclipsed the 20-point mark. Zegarowski scored 15.
The Jays had lost two close ones in a row, falling to Butler in overtime and losing a home game to Providence. They’ll try to continue their momentum next week when they play at Seton Hall on Wednesday.
