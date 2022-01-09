No. 11 UConn hands Creighton women first Big East loss

STORRS, Conn. — No. 11 Connecticut beat the Creighton women 63-55 Sunday to hand the Bluejays their first Big East loss.

Morgan Maly came off the bench to lead Creighton with 14 points. Emma Ronsiek was the only other Jay in double figures with 10.

The Huskies were coming back from a three-week pause because of COVID-19 but improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. CU dropped to 10-4 and 5-1.

Creighton returns to action Friday against Seton Hall.

Full story to come later on Omaha.com\

