No. 11 UConn hands Creighton women first Big East loss

Creighton's Emma Ronsiek, right, passes to Tatum Rembao under pressure from Connecticut's Nika Muhl, left, and Aaliyah Edwards.
Connecticut's Nika Muhl passes around Creighton's Molly Mogensen in the first half Sunday.
Creighton's Tatum Rembao elbows UConn's Olivia Nelson-Ododa in the first half Sunday.
STORRS, Conn. — No. 11 Connecticut beat the Creighton women 63-55 Sunday to hand the Bluejays their first Big East loss.
Morgan Maly came off the bench to lead Creighton with 14 points. Emma Ronsiek was the only other Jay in double figures with 10.
The Huskies were coming back from a three-week pause because of COVID-19 but improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. CU dropped to 10-4 and 5-1.
Creighton returns to action Friday against Seton Hall.
