 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 11 UConn hands Creighton women first Big East loss
0 Comments

No. 11 UConn hands Creighton women first Big East loss

  • Updated
  • 0

Jon Nyatawa discusses the Jays crazy finish at Marquette and a busy few weeks ahead.

STORRS, Conn. — No. 11 Connecticut beat the Creighton women 63-55 Sunday to hand the Bluejays their first Big East loss.

Morgan Maly came off the bench to lead Creighton with 14 points. Emma Ronsiek was the only other Jay in double figures with 10.

The Huskies were coming back from a three-week pause because of COVID-19 but improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. CU dropped to 10-4 and 5-1.

Creighton returns to action Friday against Seton Hall.

Full story to come later on Omaha.com\

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert