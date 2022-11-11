No. 12 Creighton volleyball sweeps St. John's to remain undefeated in Big East

The wins — and the sweeps — keep on coming for No. 12 Creighton volleyball.

The Bluejays remained undefeated in Big East play as CU swept St. John's 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton has swept seven straight matches and won 15 matches in a row. With three matches left in the regular season, the Jays (15-0) maintain their lead over Marquette (13-1). The Golden Eagles play at Providence and UConn this weekend.

Creighton rarely trailed Friday as it got a productive performance from Jazz Schmidt.

With leading hitter Norah Sis sidelined with an injury, Schmidt finished with a team-high 12 kills with a .455 hitting percentage. She set the tone in the first set with five kills, including one on set point.

The Jays held the Red Storm at arm's length in the second set as Ava Martin delivered a kill on set point. Martin finished with 11 kills on the night.

St. John's pushed the Jays in the third set. CU opened a 17-9 lead by going on an 8-1 run. Keeley Davis had back-to-back aces during the run as she finished with five aces, six kills and 13 digs.

But the Red Storm quickly cut the lead to three and tied it at 20-20 after a 5-0 run. But with it tied 22-22, three St. John's errors ended the match.

Kendra Wait finished with 33 assists for the Jays, who hit .223 for the night.

Creighton will play its final home match of the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against Seton Hall. CU swept Seton Hall two weeks ago on the road.