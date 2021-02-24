No. 13 Creighton defeats DePaul to extend winning streak to four

The Blue Demons managed just 12 points over their final 25 possessions of the first half, shooting 5 of 24 and committing seven turnovers during that stretch.

They finished with their third-worst field goal percentage of the year (35.5%), becoming the sixth league opponent that Creighton’s held under 36% this season.

“Mentally, we were there,” Mahoney said. “After that first media timeout, we just locked in. We just had to get our timing and our game rhythm back.”

It really was the biggest question heading into Wednesday’s game.

How quickly could CU regain its form?

The last time the Jays took the floor, they blitzed then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13 for an 86-70 win. It was their most complete performance of the year, where they used their tone-setting defense and up-tempo offense to keep their Big East title hopes alive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Creighton’s going to repeat as regular season champs, it likely can't afford another loss.

CU’s veterans are well aware of that, though. It’s why they tried to do everything they could to stay sharp in practice last week — even though the main goal was to rest, then spotlight areas of weakness that could potentially be detrimental in March.