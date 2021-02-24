No. 13 Creighton defeats DePaul to extend winning streak to four

There was indeed some rust after a 10-day break between games. Just a little.
Creighton shook that off, settled in and handled last-place DePaul in a 77-53 blowout victory Wednesday night, extending its winning streak to four games and remaining within striking distance of league-leader Villanova (15-3, 10-2) in the conference title race.
The Jays (17-5, 13-4) fell behind 11-3 early — the largest lead the Blue Demons have held on them in three years.
But No. 13 Creighton eventually seized control at the CHI Health Center Wednesday with a dominant stretch of play that’s become a signature in this series with DePaul, which CU now leads 17-1 since joining the Big East.
“I didn’t know exactly what to expect coming off a layoff,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “We came out a little bit flat. But after that initial five minutes, I thought they settled in on both ends of the floor.”
That was most evident on defense.
The Jays were relentless.
They converged when the Blue Demons (4-11, 2-11) tried to work inside and they challenged every shot on the perimeter. When the ball was in reach, CU’s guys always seemed to get their hands on it — whether that was Damien Jefferson poking it away while a DePaul player looked for a teammate to pass to, or Denzel Mahoney stripping Charlie Moore on a drive or Shereef Mitching tying up a guard in the post to force a jump-ball turnover.
The Blue Demons managed just 12 points over their final 25 possessions of the first half, shooting 5 of 24 and committing seven turnovers during that stretch.
They finished with their third-worst field goal percentage of the year (35.5%), becoming the sixth league opponent that Creighton’s held under 36% this season.
“Mentally, we were there,” Mahoney said. “After that first media timeout, we just locked in. We just had to get our timing and our game rhythm back.”
It really was the biggest question heading into Wednesday’s game.
How quickly could CU regain its form?
The last time the Jays took the floor, they blitzed then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13 for an 86-70 win. It was their most complete performance of the year, where they used their tone-setting defense and up-tempo offense to keep their Big East title hopes alive.
If Creighton’s going to repeat as regular season champs, it likely can't afford another loss.
CU’s veterans are well aware of that, though. It’s why they tried to do everything they could to stay sharp in practice last week — even though the main goal was to rest, then spotlight areas of weakness that could potentially be detrimental in March.
From a big-picture perspective — the eyes-on-the-postseason perspective — the break was needed, according to McDermott.
But it was always going to disrupt Creighton’s flow in the short term, despite the Jays’ commitment to bringing the energy, the focus and the effort in their 90-minute workouts.
Game days are just different, especially when the action starts moving from end-line to end-line.
CU had to adjust Wednesday. Once it did, DePaul couldn’t keep pace.
"Once we got our second wind, I thought we competed very well," McDermott said.
In the 12-minute spans both before and after the half, Creighton combined to out-score the Blue Demons 60-24.
By the end of the night, the Jays' reserves were making confidence-boosting contributions as the starters cheered from the sideline. The bench finished with 26 points, the most by that group in more than a month.
Beloved junior Jacob Epperson received rowdy ovations from the fans who surely have followed his long road back from a serious injury last season. The 7-footer nailed a 3-pointer late, to the delight of the socially distant crowd of 1,936.
The Jays’ scout team even got some work. McDermott had them run one of DePaul’s sets late, since they knew the opponent’s playbook from simulating it repeatedly in practice.
“Thirty-two years of coaching, it’s the first time I’ve ever called one of the other team’s plays,” McDermott said.
It was that kind of night for CU. So much for the rust.
The Jays ended up with a 24-point margin at the final buzzer, the eighth time since joining the league that they’ve defeated the Blue Demons by more than 16 points.
