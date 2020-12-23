No. 13 Creighton holds on for victory against No. 22 Xavier

Creighton built a lead with a fast start to the second half and held on from there to defeat No. 22 Xavier 66-61 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
It wasn’t the shootout that seemed probable with two of the Big East’s top offenses facing off. Both squads were scoring an average of 80 points per game coming into Wednesday.
Neither team could find a rhythm. Open jump shots clanged off the rim. Silly turnovers were committed.
But the No. 13 Jays (7-2, 3-1) did just enough out of the break to extend their advantage to 10 points. Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski maneuvered in for a layup and buried a 3-pointer before senior Mitch Ballock hit one from deep on the first three possessions.
The Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) were crawling uphill from there, and they never got over the hump.
They certainly got close, though.
Senior Denzel Mahoney’s three-point play with 2:40 left stretched CU’s lead to 60-56. The Musketeers pulled within 60-58 on their next possession but they missed four straight shots from there.
Yet they still had a chance to tie in the final moments.
Senior Paul Scruggs nailed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to make it 64-61. Then CU botched the ensuing in-bounds play. The Creighton turnover led to an open look from 3-point range for Xavier’s Adam Kunkel, who beat Marquette with a buzzer-beater Sunday.
Kunkel missed this late try, though. And Creighton survived.
The defeat was the first of the year for Xavier. CU has won three in a row.
The game started out quite well for the visiting Musketeers.
They made nine of their first 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to jump out to a 22-9 lead after seven minutes.
Creighton’s defense soon settled in, though, adjusting to the movements of the Xavier offensive attack. The Jays held the Musketeers scoreless over the first half’s final five minutes.
Sophomore Antwann Jones gave CU a lift on the other end of the floor, scoring 11 points and dishing out two assists before the break. He ended up with 13, tying Mahoney for the team lead. Creighton finished the game shooting a season-low 35.5% from the floor. The Jays made just two field goals over the game’s final eight minutes.
» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald