No. 13 Creighton holds on for victory against No. 22 Xavier

Creighton built a lead with a fast start to the second half and held on from there to defeat No. 22 Xavier 66-61 Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

It wasn’t the shootout that seemed probable with two of the Big East’s top offenses facing off. Both squads were scoring an average of 80 points per game coming into Wednesday.

Neither team could find a rhythm. Open jump shots clanged off the rim. Silly turnovers were committed.

But the No. 13 Jays (7-2, 3-1) did just enough out of the break to extend their advantage to 10 points. Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski maneuvered in for a layup and buried a 3-pointer before senior Mitch Ballock hit one from deep on the first three possessions.

The Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) were crawling uphill from there, and they never got over the hump.

They certainly got close, though.

Senior Denzel Mahoney’s three-point play with 2:40 left stretched CU’s lead to 60-56. The Musketeers pulled within 60-58 on their next possession but they missed four straight shots from there.

Yet they still had a chance to tie in the final moments.