No. 13 Creighton women drop first game of season to unbeaten St. John's

NEW YORK — St. John's spent most of Sunday afternoon in front when two of the Big East unbeatens met.

The No. 13 Creighton women rallied late, but the Bluejays couldn't pull even as St. John's held on for a 66-62 win.

The Red Storm used a 33-12 stretch during the first half to put Creighton, which beat a ranked Villanova squad on the road Friday, in a hole.

CU bolted to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes when St. John's went on its extended run to lead 35-20 midway through the second quarter.

The Red Storm still led by nine with 4:30 to play before the Jays (7-1, 2-1 Big East) made their charge. They cut the deficit to 61-59 on an Emma Ronsiek layup with 1:27 left.

CU then had a possession to either tie or take the lead, but Lauren Jensen missed a shot in the paint with 13 seconds left.

St. John's hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the win and move to 8-0, including 2-0 in the Big East.

Jensen led Creighton with a game-high 21 points while Morgan Maly added 15 points and six rebounds. The Red Storm held down a pair of CU's top scorers as Ronsiek and Molly Mogensen combined for nine points with both shooting 1 of 8 from the floor.

Jayla Everett paced St. John's with 20, including 10 in the first quarter.

Creighton, which reached its highest ranking in program history despite playing seven of its first eight games on the road, returns home to face Drake on Saturday. The Jays face Arkansas and Stanford after that.

Creighton (7-1, 2-1)... 14 12 18 18 — 62

St. John's (8-0, 2-0).... 23 16 12 15 — 66

CU: Bachelor 3-6 0-0 6, Ronsiek 1-8 4-4 6, Jensen 9-17 0-0 21, Maly 6-11 1-1 15, Mogensen 1-8 0-0 3, Lockett 1-2 0-0 2, Townsend 4-5 0-0 9, Brake 0-5 0-0 0, Horan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-5 62.

SJ: Archer 0-0 0-0 0, Peeples 3-9 3-3 9, Bailey 3-9 5-6 13, Everett 8-16 2-2 20, Reid 4-9 0-0 8, Cosgrove 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-4 1-2 3, Drake 6-11 1-1 13. Totals 25-58 12-14 66.

3-point goals: CU 7-22 (Bachelor 0-2, Ronsiek 0-3, Jensen 3-7, Maly 2-5, Mogensen 1-3, Lockett 0-1, Townsend 1-1), SJ 4-11 (Bailey 2-3, Everett 2-4, Reid 0-4). Assists: CU 10 (Mogensen 5), SJ 8 (Reid 3). Rebounds: CU 37 (Maly 6, Ronsiek 6), SJ 33 (Peeples 11). Fouled out: CU, Maly. Techinicals: None. Total fouls: CU 15, SJ 10. Att.: 394.