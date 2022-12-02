No. 13 Creighton women remain undefeated with road win over No. 25 Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — The Creighton women allowed Villanova to score 13 straight points in the first quarter.

After that, the No. 13 Bluejays took over. Creighton controlled the middle quarters on its way to a 67-46 win over No. 25 Villanova on Friday night.

Creighton trailed 19-9 after one quarter, but it was within one at halftime before Morgan Maly started the second half with a 3-pointer. The Jays never trailed again.

Molly Mogensen hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and led Creighton with 22 points. Maly added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Emma Ronsiek scored 11 of her 14 points int the first half.

Villanova star Maddie Siegrist scored a game-high 25 points, but the rest of the Wildcats combined for eight field goals as they went 2 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Creighton, 7-0 with six wins on the road, will play at St. John's at 1 p.m. Sunday.