No. 13 Creighton's rally can't overcome locked-in Xavier

Creighton lost its winning streak and maybe a shot at a second-straight regular season title at Xavier Saturday, falling 77-69 in a game where the Jays couldn’t slow down the locked-in Musketeers until it was too late.
CU had allowed league teams to shoot an average of just 40.2% from the floor before Saturday — but Xavier made 54.2% of its shots, controlling the game most of the way because of its scoring efficiency.
The Musketeers (13-5, 6-5) opened the second half by making eight of their first 12 field goals to stretch a two-point advantage to 53-43 with 12 minutes left.
No. 13 Creighton (17-6, 13-5) did rally late. The Jays used a 9-0 run to pull within 67-63 at the 3:46 mark. Senior Mitch Ballock’s 3-pointer a couple minutes later cut the Xavier lead to 69-66.
But CU committed two turnovers on its next two possessions and the Musketeers used two driving buckets to put the game away.
The Jays’ poor free-throw shooting — they were 10th in the league at 64.8% — proved costly, like it has in many of their defeats this season. CU went 8 of 16 at the line.
This loss will sting for Creighton more than most, though.
The Jays controlled their own destiny in the Big East race, needing to win out to clinch at least a share of the regular season crown. And they still would have had to beat Villanova (15-3, 10-2) again next week.
But now they’ll need considerable help — the Wildcats’ COVID-impacted schedule has just three games left (Butler, Creighton and Providence).
Xavier, on the other hand, was especially sharp in most aspects of the contest a must-win game for its NCAA tournament hopes. The Musketeers entered Saturday on the bubble, looking for a marquee win. They got it.
They aggressively pressed out on shooters defensively, yet still stuck close to drivers and cutters to protect the rim. On the other end, they assisted on 22 of their 32 makes, consistently committed to moving the ball around until they found an open driving lane, cutter or jump shot. And they made their shots.
Xavier had connected on at least half of its field goals just once in its previous nine games before Saturday.
CU couldn’t match that.
It had an eight-possession stretch midway through the first half where it didn’t score, unable to create easy looks against the extended Xavier defense. The Jays fell behind 25-16 with seven minutes left.
Then to open the second half, Creighton managed just two points on its first eight trips down the floor. Xavier stretched its lead back out to 10 as a result.
