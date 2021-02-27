No. 13 Creighton's rally can't overcome locked-in Xavier

Creighton lost its winning streak and maybe a shot at a second-straight regular season title at Xavier Saturday, falling 77-69 in a game where the Jays couldn’t slow down the locked-in Musketeers until it was too late.

CU had allowed league teams to shoot an average of just 40.2% from the floor before Saturday — but Xavier made 54.2% of its shots, controlling the game most of the way because of its scoring efficiency.

The Musketeers (13-5, 6-5) opened the second half by making eight of their first 12 field goals to stretch a two-point advantage to 53-43 with 12 minutes left.

No. 13 Creighton (17-6, 13-5) did rally late. The Jays used a 9-0 run to pull within 67-63 at the 3:46 mark. Senior Mitch Ballock’s 3-pointer a couple minutes later cut the Xavier lead to 69-66.

But CU committed two turnovers on its next two possessions and the Musketeers used two driving buckets to put the game away.

The Jays’ poor free-throw shooting — they were 10th in the league at 64.8% — proved costly, like it has in many of their defeats this season. CU went 8 of 16 at the line.

This loss will sting for Creighton more than most, though.