No. 14 Creighton defeats Butler, snapping two-game losing streak

It was technically senior day for Creighton — which honored Damien Jefferson, Jacob Epperson, Ballock and Mahoney. But it also could be the final home game for Zegarowski, the talented point guard who’ll have a decision to make about his professional career at the end of the season.

And Zegarowski was spectacular.

He took advantage of mismatches when the Bulldogs (9-14, 8-12) switched bigger defenders on him. He attacked off the dribble when there was an open lane to the hoop. He made 10 of his 12 shots.

The win marked the end of an emotional week for Creighton.

McDermott revealed on Tuesday that he compared the program to a plantation during a locker-room speech after CU’s loss to Xavier on Feb. 27. He did coach the team during its loss at Villanova Wednesday.

But McDermott was suspended Thursday. Assistant Alan Huss took over as the interim coach.

Several Creighton players made their first public comments on the situation before Saturday’s game during a prerecorded video. They explained why McDermott’s hurt and expressed a hope to use the moment as an opportunity to continue bringing attention to social justice issues.