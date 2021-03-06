No. 14 Creighton defeats Butler, snapping two-game losing streak

Creighton snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing 93-73 win over Butler Saturday, the team’s first game since the CU athletic department suspended coach Greg McDermott.
It was an impressive showing for the Jays, who trailed for a total of 13 seconds, shot 52.4% from the floor and got 32 points from junior Marcus Zegarowski.
The Bulldogs were coming off two consecutive wins over Seton Hall and league champion Villanova. And they’d defeated CU with a comeback win in overtime in January.
But No. 14 Creighton (18-7, 14-6), pushing tempo and snapping passes around the court, controlled the action with their patented attacking style.
It handed Butler its most-lopsided defeat of the year. The 93 points matched the most the Bulldogs have allowed in regulation since 2017.
The Jays used a 15-7 run to take a 25-17 lead on junior Christian Bishop’s transition layup off a feed from senior Mitch Ballock. That forced a Butler timeout with 9:04 left in the first half.
CU made another surge at the end of the half — a short jumper from Zegarowski, a 3-pointer by senior Denzel Mahoney and two Zegarowski free throws all came in the final 90 seconds. That stretched the advantage to 46-32 at the break.
Butler never trimmed the deficit under 10 after that.
It was technically senior day for Creighton — which honored Damien Jefferson, Jacob Epperson, Ballock and Mahoney. But it also could be the final home game for Zegarowski, the talented point guard who’ll have a decision to make about his professional career at the end of the season.
And Zegarowski was spectacular.
He took advantage of mismatches when the Bulldogs (9-14, 8-12) switched bigger defenders on him. He attacked off the dribble when there was an open lane to the hoop. He made 10 of his 12 shots.
The win marked the end of an emotional week for Creighton.
McDermott revealed on Tuesday that he compared the program to a plantation during a locker-room speech after CU’s loss to Xavier on Feb. 27. He did coach the team during its loss at Villanova Wednesday.
But McDermott was suspended Thursday. Assistant Alan Huss took over as the interim coach.
Several Creighton players made their first public comments on the situation before Saturday’s game during a prerecorded video. They explained why McDermott’s hurt and expressed a hope to use the moment as an opportunity to continue bringing attention to social justice issues.
The Jays will return to action next week at the Big East tournament. They’ll be the league’s No. 2 seed.
Creighton takes on Butler during senior day
