No. 14 Creighton ends emotional week with win over Butler on Senior Day

No. 14 Creighton didn’t have its suspended head coach on the sideline but the Jays beat Butler Saturday by displaying the exhilarating brand of basketball that they’re accustomed to.

Pushing tempo and snapping passes around the court, CU controlled the action from start to finish in a 93-73 win Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

There were net-swishing 3s and rim-bending dunks. Star point guard Marcus Zegarowski matched his career-high with 32 points. Three others had at least 10.

By the end of it, the Jays trailed for just 13 seconds, recorded 20 assists on 33 made field goals and shot 52.4% from the floor. All without coach Greg McDermott, who was suspended Thursday for comparing his program to a plantation in a recent locker-room speech.

“We’re always going to try and play unselfish,” Zegarowski said. “That’s who we are. And that’s why we are one of the best teams in the country.”

Zegarowski had a play in the first half where he drove down the lane, leaped and whipped a pass back out to the wing (while faking like he might find a teammate in the corner). The point guard didn’t even get an assist for that — the ball went from senior Mitch Ballock to senior Damien Jefferson, who handed it off to Christian Bishop for a two-handed dunk.