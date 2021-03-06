No. 14 Creighton ends emotional week with win over Butler on Senior Day

No. 14 Creighton didn’t have its suspended head coach on the sideline but the Jays beat Butler Saturday by displaying the exhilarating brand of basketball that they’re accustomed to.
Pushing tempo and snapping passes around the court, CU controlled the action from start to finish in a 93-73 win Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
There were net-swishing 3s and rim-bending dunks. Star point guard Marcus Zegarowski matched his career-high with 32 points. Three others had at least 10.
By the end of it, the Jays trailed for just 13 seconds, recorded 20 assists on 33 made field goals and shot 52.4% from the floor. All without coach Greg McDermott, who was suspended Thursday for comparing his program to a plantation in a recent locker-room speech.
“We’re always going to try and play unselfish,” Zegarowski said. “That’s who we are. And that’s why we are one of the best teams in the country.”
Zegarowski had a play in the first half where he drove down the lane, leaped and whipped a pass back out to the wing (while faking like he might find a teammate in the corner). The point guard didn’t even get an assist for that — the ball went from senior Mitch Ballock to senior Damien Jefferson, who handed it off to Christian Bishop for a two-handed dunk.
In the second half, Jefferson fired a cross-court pass to Ballock, who quickly swung the ball back around the horn until it ended up in Denzel Mahoney’s hands for a 3-pointer.
“Guys had to be willing to make that hockey assist, just make that quick pass, complete passes, move the ball, shift the defense,” interim coach Al Huss said.
The players deserve the credit, Huss said.
He said he found out at about 7 p.m. Thursday that he’d be elevated to the interim head-coaching position. Then he and the rest of the Jays’ staff — Steve Merfeld was elevated to an assistant role — started putting together a game plan for Saturday.
They aimed to keep the preparation routine as normal as possible, Huss said.
It worked. The Jays (18-7, 14-6) sure looked like themselves Saturday.
They handed Butler (9-14, 8-12) its most-lopsided defeat of the year. The 93 points matched the most the Bulldogs have allowed in a regulation game since 2017.
“Just for those 40 minutes, (we wanted to) really focus on basketball,” Zegarowski said. “I think that’s what we did.”
It marked the end of an emotional week for Creighton, which will enter the Big East tournament as the No. 2 seed.
There’s still more to accomplish, though, and the Jays' players are still committed to their goals. That theme was expressed clearly by the veterans who spoke while being honored on Senior Day Saturday.
Whether McDermott returns for that stretch-run remains uncertain. Huss said he’s been given no timeline. CU university officials have not commented on McDermott’s suspension.
But the last couple days do provide a possible blueprint for how Creighton might operate without their 11-year coach.
“(McDermott’s) one of the best coaches in the country — he knows all the right buttons to press and beyond that, he’s so poised,” Huss said. “We just felt as a staff the more we could keep it exactly the same, the better.”
Notes
» Jacob Epperson, who does have remaining college eligibility, indicated during his senior day tribute video that he plans to retire from basketball after this season. He’s dealt with several serious injuries throughout his career.
» Ballock became the third Creighton player in program history to make 300 career 3-pointers, joining Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge.
Creighton takes on Butler during Senior Day
