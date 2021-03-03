No. 14 Creighton falls to No. 10 Villanova, ending chance for second-straight Big East title

Creighton’s bid for a second-straight Big East title evaporated during a lopsided first half at Villanova Wednesday night.
The Jays never seemed to find a rhythm in the early going, missing eight straight shots after jumping out to a quick 7-5 lead. They struggled to disrupt their locked-in opponent on the other end, too.
By halftime, No. 14 Creighton was facing the largest deficit of the season (19 points). It also totaled just 23 points, marking its lowest scoring half of the year.
CU did battle back down the stretch, pulling within 57-52 at the 6:42 mark. But the Jays ultimately could not complete the comeback in a 72-60 defeat to No. 10 Villanova, which clinched its seventh regular season Big East championship in eight years with the victory.
Wednesday was Creighton’s first game since it was revealed that coach Greg McDermott made an analogy comparing his program to a plantation in a locker-room speech after a loss to Xavier Saturday. McDermott apologized publicly Tuesday.
The Jays (17-7, 13-6) had a chance to win a Big East championship this week — they needed to win at Villanova and then defeat Butler Saturday. They won a share of their first-ever regular season crown with a late-surge last season.
But the team spent much of the past several days discussing that impact of McDermott’s post-game words and the best path forward. CU did practice Monday and Tuesday. Clearly, though, the players were weighing a heavy emotional toll Wednesday.
Villanova (16-4, 11-3), on the other hand, was clinical from the start.
The Wildcats whipped the ball around the court and attacked driving lanes — their movement left Creighton’s defenders scrambling to keep up. Villanova shot 54.5% in the first half. It made six 3-pointers and had five dunks.
But the complexion of the game changed after the break.
Perhaps the injury to All-Big East performer Collin Gillespie contributed to that. The Wildcats’ senior point guard is a tone-setter for that group, and he did not return after leaving late in the first half with a knee injury.
CU appeared to raise its defensive intensity in the second half as well, particularly as shots began to fall. Senior Damien Jefferson was certainly a spark — he had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists after halftime.
Creighton used a 17-0 run over nearly 10 minutes of action to make it 57-52 when freshman Shereef Mitchell guided in a reverse layup. But the Jays never got any closer.
Mitch Ballock’s steal and layup did cut the deficit to 59-54 with about three minutes left. Villanova scored the game’s next nine points to clinch the win.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa