No. 14 Creighton falls to No. 10 Villanova, ending chance for second-straight Big East title

Creighton’s bid for a second-straight Big East title evaporated during a lopsided first half at Villanova Wednesday night.

The Jays never seemed to find a rhythm in the early going, missing eight straight shots after jumping out to a quick 7-5 lead. They struggled to disrupt their locked-in opponent on the other end, too.

By halftime, No. 14 Creighton was facing the largest deficit of the season (19 points). It also totaled just 23 points, marking its lowest scoring half of the year.

CU did battle back down the stretch, pulling within 57-52 at the 6:42 mark. But the Jays ultimately could not complete the comeback in a 72-60 defeat to No. 10 Villanova, which clinched its seventh regular season Big East championship in eight years with the victory.

Wednesday was Creighton’s first game since it was revealed that coach Greg McDermott made an analogy comparing his program to a plantation in a locker-room speech after a loss to Xavier Saturday. McDermott apologized publicly Tuesday.

The Jays (17-7, 13-6) had a chance to win a Big East championship this week — they needed to win at Villanova and then defeat Butler Saturday. They won a share of their first-ever regular season crown with a late-surge last season.