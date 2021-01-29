No. 14 Creighton volleyball falls in five sets to South Dakota

South Dakota rallied from two sets down to upset No. 14 Creighton 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (2-1) led 22-19 in the fourth set before the Coyotes (1-2) went on a 6-1 run. South Dakota also rallied from an 11-9 deficit in the fifth.

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 20 kills, including kills on the final two points. Madison Jurgens, a setter from Odell, Nebraska, had 36 assists and 23 digs for the Coyotes.

Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 19 kills, while Keeley Davis had 14 kills and 16 digs.

Creighton and South Dakota will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota.

