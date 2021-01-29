 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 14 Creighton volleyball falls in five sets to South Dakota
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

No. 14 Creighton volleyball falls in five sets to South Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota rallied from two sets down to upset No. 14 Creighton 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (2-1) led 22-19 in the fourth set before the Coyotes (1-2) went on a 6-1 run. South Dakota also rallied from an 11-9 deficit in the fifth.

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 20 kills, including kills on the final two points. Madison Jurgens, a setter from Odell, Nebraska, had 36 assists and 23 digs for the Coyotes.

Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 19 kills, while Keeley Davis had 14 kills and 16 digs.

Creighton and South Dakota will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team.

1 of 15

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert