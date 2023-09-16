A little over a week earlier, Norah Sis’ injury struck like a bolt of lightning. Devastating, sudden. No one could detect how long the storm would last or its effect. Only that it would flip CU’s world upside down on its quest to pick up a second Big Ten road win this season that night in Lincoln — a feat that could determine a leap forward for the program and this particular team.

Through those first two sets, it seemed written in the stars. The Bluejays were good with the Big East Player of the Year. They’d yearn for more without her. Then came the flashes.

Of hope. Promise. Signs that a team that would be forced to lean on its prospects in the near future could learn quicker as needed and elevate accordingly.

On Saturday, the No. 14 Bluejays unlocked a new level of hope through their youngsters, closing out nonconference play with their biggest win of the season: A five-game road win over No. 9 Minnesota, 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9.

Sis, still sidelined with an abdominal injury, looked on while sophomore Ava Martin and freshman Ndam Simpson were pitched ball after ball. The two combined for 34 kills on 92 swings, with Martin tying her career-high of 22 kills.

Despite eventually being down a setter and a set with the Bluejays leading the fourth game, Minnesota rallied to push it to a fifth set.

Martin, a budding star since her freshman year and still rapidly improving, has had her heroic moments. Ndam Simpson, a highly touted recruit with a violent arm, has taken over games. But buried beneath CU’s success and its young core’s gleam is the freshman defensive specialist who makes at least one baffling play each game.

On Saturday, Sydney Breissinger made it impossible to go without acknowledging her.

She found herself in unimaginable crevices all night long, digging harsh balls that flew her way full speed and making saves that have quickly become the norm.

Junior Kendra Wait had already done so much, finishing with four kills, 42 assists and 22 digs. Martin and Ndam Simpson’s arms neared exhaustion. If CU wanted to steal back its momentum in a fifth set, it’d have to put its block in the best position — senior Kiana Schmitt and Wait combined for 11 of CU’s 16 total blocks.

Breissinger took it just a bit further.

She went on a 8-0 service run, a mind boggling sequence for both parties that featured an ace and two Minnesota timeouts. Creighton’s 9-0 run didn’t conclude until Breissinger committed a service error. By then, she’d given the Jays enough cushion to pull off the upset, finishing with five assists, five aces and 10 digs.

Saturday belonged to a less flashy but necessary hero — what might become a trend in Sis’ absence. But if they all look like Breissinger or any of CU’s young guns at their best, perhaps Sis’ stunning absence found a way to flip the outside world on its head.