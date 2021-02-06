No. 15 Creighton holds off late Marquette rally

Creighton’s hustle and hard-work on the glass led to a season-high 19 second-chance points as the Jays held off a late Marquette rally in a 71-68 win Saturday in Milwaukee.

CU led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Golden Eagles started to chip away at that advantage down the stretch.

They pulled within 68-65 on sophomore D.J. Carton’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left. After senior Denzel Mahoney made two free throws, Carton drained another long-range shot to make it 70-68.

Junior Marcus Zegarowski went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line, giving Marquette one final chance to tie. But No. 15 Creighton (14-5, 10-4) held its ground. Reserve Shereef Mitchell subbed in to help apply some perimeter pressure defensively and force the Golden Eagles (9-10, 5-8) into an off-balance, well-guarded heave just before the buzzer. Koby McEwen missed it and the Jays held on.

Before the final high-drama moments, though, CU built a lead with its work on the glass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it was freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner getting position inside or senior Damien Jefferson chasing down loose balls or someone else making a play, Creighton was constantly extending possessions with its effort.