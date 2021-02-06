No. 15 Creighton rediscovers winning formula as Jays hold off late Marquette rally

The day after they suffered an upset loss to Georgetown, Creighton’s players talked about what they thought was missing from their game.
The answers weren’t complicated.
When the Jays are at their best, they’re flying around the court — plugging up paths to the rim with high energy on defense and putting opponents on their heels with their collaborative space-and-pace attack on the other end. They want to win with hustle and grit, while joyously celebrating all the momentous plays together through it all.
That’s what Saturday’s 71-68 win over Marquette was about. No. 15 Creighton trying to find its mojo again.
“We talked about what we needed to do to win. We scratched everything else,” senior Damien Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, we said we were going to go out here and be tough, and have fun. I’m proud of the guys. Because everything we talked about, we did.”
Jefferson was an example-setter in that manner. He chased down loose-ball rebounds and outran Marquette defenders for easy transition opportunities, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
But he wasn’t the only Bluejay who seemed to raise his effort level.
Creighton (14-5, 10-4) finished with a season-high 19 second-chance points, against the same team that muscled its way to a plus-15 edge on the glass in an 89-84 win back in December.
CU needed every one of those extra-possession buckets in a tense low-possession grinder Saturday.
Marquette’s length made it tough for shooters to find openings on the perimeter (Creighton attempted only four 3-pointers after halftime). Shots at the rim weren’t easy, either, with big man Theo John lurking to pick up blocks.
So the Jays had to find other ways to score. And often it was freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner or junior Christian Bishop fighting for position to grab an offensive board, or the guards racing after 50-50 balls. Creighton ended up outrebounding the Golden Eagles 38-26, the third-largest margin on the season.
“They were the first to the ball and they took advantage of that,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “Obviously that was a huge key to the game.”
It was Kalkbrenner who snatched CU’s 11th offensive rebound and converted an easy putback to extend his team’s lead to 68-60 with 2:34 to play.
Marquette didn’t go away, though.
The Golden Eagles (9-10, 5-8) pulled within 68-65 on sophomore D.J. Carton’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left. After senior Denzel Mahoney made two free throws, Carton drained another long-range shot to make it 70-68 with 35 seconds remaining.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski went 1 of 2 at the foul line, giving Marquette one final chance to tie. But Creighton held its ground.
Reserve guard Shereef Mitchell subbed in to help apply some perimeter pressure defensively to Carton, who had to give the ball up before the Golden Eagles were forced into a step-back heave just before the buzzer. Koby McEwen missed it.
“Sometimes you tip your cap — they knocked a couple (3s) down,” McDermott said. “Fortunately we stepped up, made 3 out of 4 free throws there at the end, and it was enough to get the victory.”
It was an important win for the Jays, who lost 86-79 to Georgetown on Wednesday and will face the Hoyas again Tuesday before matching up against No. 3 Villanova next weekend.
There wasn't panic among the CU players this week, according to Jefferson. But a heightened sense of purpose.
Creighton had a “mental day” Thursday instead of a full practice, and Jefferson said the guys talked about ways to more consistently showcase what they’re truly capable of on game days. They discussed goals and roles.
And for stretches against Marquette on Saturday, the Jays looked like the menacing squad that raced to a conference title last year.
They ended the first half on a 13-2 run, getting back-to-back triples from senior Alex O’Connell, a couple of buckets by Zegarowski and a Jefferson layup.
Then they stretched their lead to as many as 12 points in the second half — Mitch Ballock’s one-handed slam in transition capped a six-minute stretch in which CU had five dunks. Creighton led 62-51 with six minutes to go, and it hung on from there.
“Everybody knows that when we play the right way, the game is going to be fun for us,” Jefferson said.
