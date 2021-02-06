No. 15 Creighton rediscovers winning formula as Jays hold off late Marquette rally

The day after they suffered an upset loss to Georgetown, Creighton’s players talked about what they thought was missing from their game.

The answers weren’t complicated.

When the Jays are at their best, they’re flying around the court — plugging up paths to the rim with high energy on defense and putting opponents on their heels with their collaborative space-and-pace attack on the other end. They want to win with hustle and grit, while joyously celebrating all the momentous plays together through it all.

That’s what Saturday’s 71-68 win over Marquette was about. No. 15 Creighton trying to find its mojo again.

“We talked about what we needed to do to win. We scratched everything else,” senior Damien Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, we said we were going to go out here and be tough, and have fun. I’m proud of the guys. Because everything we talked about, we did.”

Jefferson was an example-setter in that manner. He chased down loose-ball rebounds and outran Marquette defenders for easy transition opportunities, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

But he wasn’t the only Bluejay who seemed to raise his effort level.