 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 15 Creighton volleyball announces nonconference slate full of 'really, really good' teams
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

No. 15 Creighton volleyball announces nonconference slate full of 'really, really good' teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Kirsten Bernthal Booth

“Scheduling is often relationship-based and this spring, it’s been even more relationship-based,” Jays coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said of CU's nonconference schedule. "And everyone wants to help each other out. You process in your head, who’s drivable? And then you start reaching out.”

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

In a normal season, Creighton’s coaching staff would have to be rather deliberate about working the phones to find top-tier nonconference opponents to beef up the schedule.

But in the middle of a pandemic, the Jays just want to play safely.

That sentiment actually simplified the process a bit, CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

Creighton limited the list of potential nonconference foes to teams in this region. And with Big Ten teams not playing out-of-league matches and the Big 12 squads starting later this spring (they were in action last fall), the pool of available opponents became rather small.

“Scheduling is often relationship-based and this spring, it’s been even more relationship-based,” Booth said. "And everyone wants to help each other out. You process in your head, who’s drivable? And then you start reaching out.”

No. 15 Creighton officially announced its 2020-21 schedule on Thursday ahead of a season dramatically altered by COVID-19. The sport’s postseason got moved from the fall to the spring — so most teams, like CU, are set to open the year on Jan. 22.

The Jays start the season at home against UNO. They’ll play nonconference games against Northern Iowa, against South Dakota (home and away) and at Kansas State.

They're also set to host No. 20 Marquette for two matches on one weekend that won’t count toward the Big East standings.

As far as league play goes, the Big East has not yet announced its scheduling plans for the volleyball season. But it will be a trimmed-down league slate. There are only eight available weekends for conference action before the April 4 NCAA tournament selection day.

Creighton’s won six consecutive Big East regular season titles and it’s qualified for the past eight NCAA tournaments.

Earning an at-large berth this year will be more challenging because the NCAA tournament field’s been reduced from 64 teams to 48. And CU won’t have one of the nation’s toughest nonconference schedules to boost its resume.

But Booth thinks her team will still face plenty of tests early in the season.

“All of these teams are really, really good teams to play,” Booth said.

CU also announced Thursday that it will allow a limited number of fans for volleyball home games — 10% of D.J. Sokol Arena’s capacity (listed at 2,950). The Jays have had crowds of no more than 10% capacity for men and women’s basketball games this season.

Creighton's 2021 nonconference schedule

Jan. 22: UNO

Jan. 24: Northern Iowa

Jan. 29: South Dakota

Jan. 31: at South Dakota

Feb. 5: Marquette

Feb. 6: Marquette

March 20: at Kansas State

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team

Meet the 2020-21 Creighton volleyball team.

1 of 15

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert