No. 15 Creighton volleyball announces nonconference slate full of 'really, really good' teams

In a normal season, Creighton’s coaching staff would have to be rather deliberate about working the phones to find top-tier nonconference opponents to beef up the schedule.
But in the middle of a pandemic, the Jays just want to play safely.
That sentiment actually simplified the process a bit, CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.
Creighton limited the list of potential nonconference foes to teams in this region. And with Big Ten teams not playing out-of-league matches and the Big 12 squads starting later this spring (they were in action last fall), the pool of available opponents became rather small.
“Scheduling is often relationship-based and this spring, it’s been even more relationship-based,” Booth said. "And everyone wants to help each other out. You process in your head, who’s drivable? And then you start reaching out.”
No. 15 Creighton officially announced its 2020-21 schedule on Thursday ahead of a season dramatically altered by COVID-19. The sport’s postseason got moved from the fall to the spring — so most teams, like CU, are set to open the year on Jan. 22.
The Jays start the season at home against UNO. They’ll play nonconference games against Northern Iowa, against South Dakota (home and away) and at Kansas State.
They're also set to host No. 20 Marquette for two matches on one weekend that won’t count toward the Big East standings.
As far as league play goes, the Big East has not yet announced its scheduling plans for the volleyball season. But it will be a trimmed-down league slate. There are only eight available weekends for conference action before the April 4 NCAA tournament selection day.
Creighton’s won six consecutive Big East regular season titles and it’s qualified for the past eight NCAA tournaments.
Earning an at-large berth this year will be more challenging because the NCAA tournament field’s been reduced from 64 teams to 48. And CU won’t have one of the nation’s toughest nonconference schedules to boost its resume.
But Booth thinks her team will still face plenty of tests early in the season.
“All of these teams are really, really good teams to play,” Booth said.
CU also announced Thursday that it will allow a limited number of fans for volleyball home games — 10% of D.J. Sokol Arena’s capacity (listed at 2,950). The Jays have had crowds of no more than 10% capacity for men and women’s basketball games this season.
Creighton's 2021 nonconference schedule
Jan. 22: UNO
Jan. 24: Northern Iowa
Jan. 29: South Dakota
Jan. 31: at South Dakota
Feb. 5: Marquette
Feb. 6: Marquette
March 20: at Kansas State
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa