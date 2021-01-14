No. 15 Creighton volleyball announces nonconference slate full of 'really, really good' teams

In a normal season, Creighton’s coaching staff would have to be rather deliberate about working the phones to find top-tier nonconference opponents to beef up the schedule.

But in the middle of a pandemic, the Jays just want to play safely.

That sentiment actually simplified the process a bit, CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

Creighton limited the list of potential nonconference foes to teams in this region. And with Big Ten teams not playing out-of-league matches and the Big 12 squads starting later this spring (they were in action last fall), the pool of available opponents became rather small.

“Scheduling is often relationship-based and this spring, it’s been even more relationship-based,” Booth said. "And everyone wants to help each other out. You process in your head, who’s drivable? And then you start reaching out.”

No. 15 Creighton officially announced its 2020-21 schedule on Thursday ahead of a season dramatically altered by COVID-19. The sport’s postseason got moved from the fall to the spring — so most teams, like CU, are set to open the year on Jan. 22.